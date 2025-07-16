Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman charged with the deliberate transmission of HIV has approached the High Court seeking a review of her case, arguing that her continued prosecution violates her constitutional rights, as the law under which she is being charged was repealed in 2022.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is represented by lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe. In her application, she is challenging Harare magistrate Taurai Manwere and the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA). She contends that her prosecution under a law no longer in force infringes on her rights to equal protection and benefit of the law, as enshrined in Section 56(1) of the Constitution.

She was arrested on March 31, 2022, and placed on remand the following day on allegations of deliberately infecting her boyfriend with HIV between March and November 2021.

At the centre of the dispute is Section 79 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which previously criminalised the deliberate transmission of HIV, carrying penalties of up to 20 years in prison. However, this section was repealed in May 2022 as part of legal reforms aimed at ending the criminalisation of HIV.

Following the repeal, the woman applied in August 2022 to have the charges quashed, arguing that it was unconstitutional to prosecute her for an offence that no longer exists. However, on November 18, 2022, Magistrate Manwere dismissed her application, citing Section 17 of the Interpretation Act, which allows certain repealed laws to have retrospective effect in ongoing cases.

In her latest bid at the High Court, she argues that Manwere's decision was fundamentally flawed and did not comply with the Constitution. She asserts that the criminal court should have referred the matter to the Constitutional Court, as required when constitutional questions arise in criminal proceedings under Section 175 of the Constitution.

"The magistrate's decision to dismiss my application on the basis that it was fatally defective, frivolous and vexatious is grossly unreasonable, as it deprives me of my right to equal protection and benefit of the law," she submitted.

She further argued that the lower court had effectively denied her access to the Constitutional Court, unlawfully assuming powers it does not possess.

"The court a quo has taken away from me the right to equal protection of the law and will bring me to trial having arrogated to itself powers that it does not have," she said.

She warned that allowing the trial to proceed under these circumstances would amount to a travesty of justice.

"The magistrate's decision is irreconcilable with the law and is a gross irregularity. No reasonable judicial officer, presented with the same facts and circumstances, would have reached the same conclusion," she argued.

She is now seeking an order setting aside the magistrate's ruling and compelling the lower court to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court for proper determination.

The High Court is yet to set a date to hear the application.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

5 hrs ago | 824 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

16 hrs ago | 360 Views

Madluphuthu dies

18 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

18 hrs ago | 750 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

18 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

18 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

19 hrs ago | 521 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

19 hrs ago | 232 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

22 hrs ago | 459 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

24 hrs ago | 920 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

24 hrs ago | 302 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

16 Jul 2025 at 13:14hrs | 443 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 888 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 428 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 1151 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 1151 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 109 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

16 Jul 2025 at 13:11hrs | 602 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

16 Jul 2025 at 13:10hrs | 358 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

16 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 973 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 1298 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 340 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 464 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1022 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 480 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 834 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

16 Jul 2025 at 07:40hrs | 161 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

15 Jul 2025 at 22:12hrs | 650 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

15 Jul 2025 at 22:02hrs | 865 Views