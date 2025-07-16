Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A pedestrian was killed while two others were seriously injured after being struck by a trailer that had detached from a commuter omnibus along Plumtree Road in Belmont, Bulawayo.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred on July 14, 2025, at around 1:30 PM."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on July 14, 2025, at around 1330 hours along Plumtree Road in Belmont, Bulawayo," said Commissioner Nyathi.According to police reports, the trailer was being towed by a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter commuter omnibus, which had one passenger on board at the time. The trailer disengaged unexpectedly and veered off, hitting three pedestrians who were walking along the edge of the road.The victims were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. Sadly, one of them later succumbed to the injuries sustained during the accident.Police did not immediately release the names of the victims pending notification of their families.Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to ensure that all trailers and vehicles are properly secured and roadworthy to prevent similar tragedies.Investigations into the cause of the trailer disengagement are still ongoing.