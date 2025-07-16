Latest News Editor's Choice


Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official and four clearing agents for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent smuggling syndicate operating at the Forbes Border Post.

ZIMRA official Collins Chakamavinga, along with clearing agents Michael Makonye, Batsirai Mangoma, Zondai Bechayi, and Steven Masaraure — affiliated with Withyou Customs Clearing (Pvt) Ltd and Tayema Investments (Pvt) Ltd — are accused of colluding to make false declarations on various consignments of goods.

The suspected scheme came to light after ZACC investigators intercepted two trucks carrying goods with fraudulent documentation.

In a statement, ZACC said investigations had revealed that Chakamavinga, together with another ZIMRA official, Hillary Chiwamba, released the trucks without subjecting them to mandatory inspection or scanning.

"Even after the trucks had been flagged and redirected for re-examination, one of them was released again without inspection. The motive behind this remains under investigation," ZACC said.

Authorities are yet to establish the total financial prejudice suffered by the State as a result of the alleged fraudulent activities and smuggling.

The five suspects are scheduled to appear before the Mutare Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The arrests have once again thrown the spotlight on Zimbabwe's porous border controls, particularly at key entry points such as Forbes Border Post, which have long been under scrutiny over rampant smuggling and corruption.

ZACC said it will continue to intensify efforts to root out corruption within border management systems.

Source - NewZimbabwe
