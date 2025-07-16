Latest News Editor's Choice


Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Struggling Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos FC have moved to strengthen their squad in a desperate bid to avoid relegation, signing three new foreign players as they fight for survival in the second half of the season.

The Harare-based club, currently second from bottom (17th) on the league table with 15 points, is just six points ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United and faces a tough battle to retain their top-flight status.

Dynamos, affectionately known as Dembare, have secured the services of two Ghanaian players — Felix Hammond, a defender, and Mohammed Issaka, a striker — alongside Zambian goalkeeper Sitali Nyambe. The trio officially signed on Tuesday and are expected to be available for selection for Saturday's crucial fixture against Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

In addition to the foreign reinforcements, Dembare have also brought in midfielder Wisdom Mutasa, who returns to the club after a spell with Botswana's Orapa United. This marks Mutasa's second stint with Dynamos, having first played for the Glamour Boys in 2017 under the guidance of his father, former head coach Lloyd Mutasa.

Meanwhile, there are signs of a potential reunion between Dynamos and former Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year, Denver Mukamba, who has been training with the club. Mukamba, who parted ways with Dynamos in 2012 before stints with various local teams, is reportedly keen on sealing a return.

Dynamos will be hoping the new signings and potential additions inject fresh energy into a squad that has endured a dismal campaign so far.

Source - NewZimbabwe
