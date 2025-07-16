Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Loyalists of President Emmerson Mnangagwa are reportedly working behind the scenes to push for changes to Zimbabwe's Constitution and Zanu-PF's leadership structures in a controversial bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule beyond 2028 - a move security sources warn could destabilise both the ruling party and the nation.

According to a leaked internal security report, the faction, now referred to as the "Zvigananda faction", is plotting to use Zanu-PF's internal resolutions to extend Mnangagwa's presidency to 2030. The group's ultimate goal is to sideline Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga from the succession race and pave the way for businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to take over from the 82-year-old leader.

This comes despite Mnangagwa having publicly declared on multiple occasions that he has no intention of staying in power beyond 2028, when his second and final constitutional term is set to expire.

The 2030 succession agenda, however, had appeared to lose momentum after expelled Zanu-PF central committee member Blessed "Bombshell" Geza publicly called for Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of failing to tackle corruption, nepotism, and poor governance.

Further complicating the faction's plans, Vice-President **Chiwenga's recent strong remarks against corrupt businesspeople who have enriched themselves through questionable government contracts - whom he labelled the "Zvigananda" - temporarily placed the faction on the defensive.

However, the leaked intelligence report suggests the 2030 campaign has been revived in earnest. Its proponents are said to be exploring legal loopholes to amend the Constitution without the need for a public referendum, a process that would otherwise risk exposing Mnangagwa's declining popularity.

If successful, the reported plan would see Tagwirei installed as Vice-President, replacing Chiwenga, while Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda would succeed Kembo Mohadi. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi would reportedly become Speaker of Parliament, with Attorney-General Virginia Mabhiza moving to the Justice Ministry.

"They are now determined to push through this agenda through inciting a destabilisation act, which will then be followed by legal manipulation of the Constitution and underpinned by State resource exploitation," the intelligence report reads.

The document warns that immediate intervention within Zanu-PF is necessary to prevent constitutional collapse, mass unrest, and irreversible damage to the party's legitimacy.

Mnangagwa rose to power through the November 2017 military coup, which ousted the late Robert Mugabe amid allegations of constitutional violations and concerns over unelected individuals, notably Grace Mugabe, exerting undue influence over government affairs.

The report cautions that the 2030 succession manoeuvres could split Zanu-PF, sparking potential civil unrest, protests, internal party violence, military divisions, and even targeted assassinations.

It further claims that internal party polls show Mnangagwa's approval ratings at a mere 20%, with advisers reportedly warning the president of the risks of facing a referendum due to his growing unpopularity, fuelled by rampant corruption and state capture. His estimated rejection rate among the Zimbabwean electorate is said to be between 70% and 80%.

The report also raises fears that alienating Chiwenga, a former military commander, could provoke a military backlash, further destabilising the economy and threatening regional security.

Zanu-PF is due to hold its next elective congress in 2027, where a new leader should be chosen. However, the 2030 agenda threatens to derail this process entirely, potentially plunging the ruling party - and the country - into deeper political turmoil.

Source - Newsday

