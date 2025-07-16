Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MATEBELELAND South Senator Solani Moyo has expressed concern over the damage caused by haulage trucks to road infrastructure in Matebeleland and other areas across the country.

Moyo made the remarks while contributing to a debate in Parliament last week.

"Our highways and rural roads are being destroyed by heavy trucks, especially those carrying minerals from mines," Moyo said.

"These trucks move day and night and many of them are overloaded. As a result, our roads are now full of potholes. They are cracking and in some places, they are becoming dangerous to use.

"In places like Beitbridge, Bulawayo, Plumtree, Mutare, Mbalabala, Zvishavane, Hwange, Victoria Falls, Ngundu, Chiredzi, Chivi and Gweru the damage is getting worse."

Moyo said there was need to stop the damage to the road network.

"We cannot sit back while our roads are destroyed. If we continue like this, there will be no roads left to drive on," he said.

"I call upon the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development to install weighbridges on all main roads used by heavy trucks.

"Those machines will help us to determine if a truck is too heavy and make sure the owners pay a fine and extra charges. This money will go directly to fixing the roads."

He said the damage to the road network was a national crisis.

"Lastly, make all mining companies and transporters pay a road damage levy," he said.

"Let me be clear, this is not a small issue. This is a national crisis. The roads in our communities are becoming death traps.

"The damage affects the whole economy, from farmers and traders to schools and ambulances. Let us protect our infrastructure. Let us make those who damage our roads pay."

In Zimbabwe, around 80% of loads are transported by road.

Rail and air play a minor role in comparison, facilitating about 20% or less of traffic and trade. 

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Trucks, #Haulage, #Roads

Comments


Must Read

How to make money on Facebook: 9 proven ways to turn engagement into earnings

21 mins ago | 4 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

17 hrs ago | 373 Views

Madluphuthu dies

19 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

19 hrs ago | 767 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

19 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

19 hrs ago | 527 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

19 hrs ago | 237 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

19 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

22 hrs ago | 456 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

22 hrs ago | 426 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

22 hrs ago | 472 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

16 Jul 2025 at 13:45hrs | 924 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

16 Jul 2025 at 13:44hrs | 305 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

16 Jul 2025 at 13:14hrs | 447 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 894 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 438 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 1170 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 1162 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 110 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

16 Jul 2025 at 13:11hrs | 612 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

16 Jul 2025 at 13:10hrs | 366 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

16 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 976 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 1310 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 344 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 467 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1028 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 278 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 486 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 841 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

16 Jul 2025 at 07:40hrs | 166 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

15 Jul 2025 at 22:12hrs | 653 Views