Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

News / National

by Staff reporter

MATEBELELAND South Senator Solani Moyo has expressed concern over the damage caused by haulage trucks to road infrastructure in Matebeleland and other areas across the country.Moyo made the remarks while contributing to a debate in Parliament last week."Our highways and rural roads are being destroyed by heavy trucks, especially those carrying minerals from mines," Moyo said."These trucks move day and night and many of them are overloaded. As a result, our roads are now full of potholes. They are cracking and in some places, they are becoming dangerous to use."In places like Beitbridge, Bulawayo, Plumtree, Mutare, Mbalabala, Zvishavane, Hwange, Victoria Falls, Ngundu, Chiredzi, Chivi and Gweru the damage is getting worse."Moyo said there was need to stop the damage to the road network."We cannot sit back while our roads are destroyed. If we continue like this, there will be no roads left to drive on," he said."I call upon the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development to install weighbridges on all main roads used by heavy trucks."Those machines will help us to determine if a truck is too heavy and make sure the owners pay a fine and extra charges. This money will go directly to fixing the roads."He said the damage to the road network was a national crisis."Lastly, make all mining companies and transporters pay a road damage levy," he said."Let me be clear, this is not a small issue. This is a national crisis. The roads in our communities are becoming death traps."The damage affects the whole economy, from farmers and traders to schools and ambulances. Let us protect our infrastructure. Let us make those who damage our roads pay."In Zimbabwe, around 80% of loads are transported by road.Rail and air play a minor role in comparison, facilitating about 20% or less of traffic and trade.