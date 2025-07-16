Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle has taken a new twist, with the Nherera family alleging provocation over the venue for the chief's installation tomorrow. According to reports, Abraham Nyamande from the Simba house is expected to be installed tomorrow at Gonawapotera School after several postponements.There is, however, a pending High Court case challenging the nomination process which saw Nyamande being selected as the candidate for the chieftainship.The Nherera family argues that it was its turn to assume the traditional leadership."As the Nherera family, we wish to publicly respond to the recent announcement regarding the planned installation of a new chief in Chirumhanzu, scheduled for July 18, 2025 at Gonawapotera School," Nherera family leader Chiminyamakono Mutyanda said in a public notice dated July 15."However, we find both the selection of Gonawapotera as the venue and the symbolic glorification of this location to be deeply provocative and profoundly insensitive, particularly to the Nherera family and especially to Chiminyamakono, the rightful leader of the Nherera house."Chiminyamakono added: "It is important to remind the public of the historical truth that Nherera was the firstborn of the first Chief Chirumhanzu (Mhepo) and his firstborn son, Chiminyamakono, was violently deposed by Simba, who not only seized the chieftainship, but also killed Chiminyamakono and threw his body in the Gonawapotera River."This act marked the exile of Chiminyamakono and the scattering and subjugation of the entire Nherera house. For generations, our family has been denied its rightful place, heritage and leadership within Chirumhanzu."Chiminyamakono said in 1974, the Simba house made a gesture of inclusion, agreeing to the rotational sharing of the chieftainship."However, this arrangement never addressed the historical injustices, nor did it restore what was lost - our leadership, dignity and inheritance," he said."Choosing Gonawapotera - the very site of Chiminyamakono's murder and the symbolic heart of Nherera's dispossession - as the venue for the upcoming installation and framing it as a celebration of Simba's legacy, is not only deeply hurtful, but a clear provocation."Added Chiminyamakono: "This decision dishonours the memory of our forefathers and opens old wounds at a time when many are striving for reconciliation, healing and restoration of proper cultural and customary order in Chirumhanzu.It undermines any genuine efforts towards unity."We, the Nherera family, under the leadership of Chiminyamakono, condemn in the strongest possible terms this deliberate and reckless disregard for our history and dignity."To now use that same site for a symbolic celebration of that legacy is nothing short of glorifying an ancestral killing, turning our pain into a public spectacle."He said the Nherera family could not remain silent over "this provocation" and called on relevant authorities to intervene and address the issue as a matter of urgency."This is a matter of justice, memory and respect - not only for the Nherera family, but for the integrity of our shared history," he said.In High Court case number HCH920/25, the Nherera family cited Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, the Midlands Provincial chiefs Assembly and Nyamande as respondents, arguing that they (respondents) failed to be fair, neutral and follow due process in the nomination process.Garwe, however, maintained that due process was adhered to.