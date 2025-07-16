Latest News Editor's Choice


Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has expressed frustration over reports of the travelling public refusing to be searched at roadblocks in its anti-corruption drive.

Zacc pleaded with motorists, transporters and the public to co-operate with law enforcement agencies conducting searches at roadblocks.

"Zacc notes with concern that following the anti-corruption awareness campaign in Beitbridge, some members of the public, motorists and transporters are resisting searches at roadblocks," Zacc spokesperson Simiso Mlevu said in a statement.

"We urge the public to comply with lawful instructions from police officers, whether they are in uniform or not."

Mlevu said resisting a lawful order from a peace officer constituted a criminal offence under Zimbabwean law, adding that non-compliance hampered efforts to combat corruption.

"Law enforcement officers at checkpoints are there to ensure legal compliance, facilitate secure travel and trade, and help to curb the smuggling of goods," she said.

"Failure to declare goods or refusal to pay duty not only violates the law, but also undermines national revenue and fair trade practices."

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to fighting corruption across all sectors and reiterated the importance of inter-agency collaboration, particularly with the police, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and other border control agencies.

"Zacc is committed to combating corruption and inter-agency co-operation is important in the execution of this mandate," Mlevu said.

"When the public resists lawful enforcement procedures, it weakens the overall effectiveness of national anti-corruption efforts."

She said her organisation's anti-corruption awareness campaigns were aimed at sensitising communities about their role in preventing graft especially at high-risk points such as border posts, tollgates and major highways.

Source - NewsDay

