STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

by Staff reporter

Despite national statistics showing no significant rise in HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has identified worrying increases in certain hotspot areas, particularly those affected by high mobility and informal economic activity.Dr. Aspect Maunganidze, the permanent secretary in the ministry, emphasized that current data does not conclusively link any potential increase in STI or HIV infections to funding withdrawal by a major foreign donor."In terms of rise in cases of HIV and STIs, I do not have the evidence to show that there has been a significant rise specifically attributed to the withdrawal of funds. What we have noted is that in very mobile communities, whenever there is a slight increase, it tends to get inflamed," he said.He was giving oral evidence before the Joint Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care and Thematic Committee on HIV and AIDS According to Dr. Maunganidze, certain communities particularly those near borders, experiencing frequent migration, or located in artisanal mining zones are more prone to spikes in STI cases due to increased mobility and social-economic dynamics."One of the areas recently flagged is Goromonzi because of mining activities going on there, a lot of sex workers may have congregated, and we have noted that," he said.In response, the National Aids Council stepped in, said Dr Maunganidze. "We have alerted our teams to be on the lookout and increase programs and visibility," he added.However, he reiterated that from a national perspective, the data does not currently show a widespread rise in infections. "When you look at the national statistics, we have not seen a significant increase," he said.He also acknowledged public concern over a reported shortage of condoms, which many fear could contribute to the spread of HIV and STIs. "It's not true that there has been a shortage of condoms in some places, and such shortages may trigger the rise of these infections," he admitted.