Luton open to selling Nakamba

News / National

by Staff reporter

LUTON Town manager Matt Bloomfield has indicated the club is willing to sell midfielder Marvelous Nakamba this summer if a suitable offer is received.Nakamba still has a year remaining on his Luton contract.This comes as Luton prepares for life in League One, having suffered a double relegation from the Premier League.Nakamba (31) has been noticeably absent from Luton's recent pre-season victories against Boreham Wood on July 5 and Triglav Kranj last Saturday, sparking speculation about his future.Financial considerations driving potential saleWith a market value estimated around US$2,7 million, Nakamba is among the valuable assets Luton might consider cashing in to balance their finances.A key factor in this decision is his significant salary.According to Football League World, Nakamba reportedly earns £1,56 million per annum (£30 000 per week), making him one of the highest-paid players at the club, alongside Jacob Brown and Tahith Chong.Retaining such high earners may prove unsustainable in League One.While Bloomfield didn't specifically name Nakamba, his recent comments on transfers suggest a pragmatic approach."I don't want to lose any players, but if the price is right, the player desires to leave, and it benefits the football club. That's the reality of football management," Bloomfield stated."There are certain players you really don't want to lose, but if they do leave and the process is handled with integrity and respect, we shake hands and move forward, focusing on our future."Nakamba's career has been significantly impacted by injuries since his move to Aston Villa, an issue that has frequently sidelined the Zimbabwean international from national team duties.