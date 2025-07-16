Latest News Editor's Choice


University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has lifted the suspension of six student activists who were expelled in July for staging a campus protest in solidarity with striking lecturers.

The students - Narshon Kohlo, Blessing Mtisi, Nodesha Maingehama, Tafadzwa Katsande, Tawana Hove, and Tariro Mtukura - are members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), UZ Chapter. They had held a flash protest at the university in May, calling for the institution's management to urgently resolve the grievances of lecturers who have been on strike since April 16.

Their suspension by UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo had sparked widespread criticism, with opposition politicians condemning the move as heavy-handed and suppressive. The issue was even raised in Parliament this week.

However, in a dramatic reversal, the university has now lifted the disciplinary measures. In letters addressed to each of the six students, UZ Registrar Munyaradzi Madambi confirmed that the suspensions had been withdrawn, and all disciplinary proceedings dropped.

"Please be advised that the University has reconsidered its position and decided to lift your suspension from the University of Zimbabwe and also withdraw the Student Disciplinary matter which had previously been levelled against you," the letters state.

The university warned the students to avoid actions that could "seriously threaten the integrity and reputation of the University" in future, urging them to desist from behaviour that might bring UZ into disrepute.

The Registrar also instructed the university's Examinations and Certification Department to reactivate the students' E-mhare accounts and release their academic results, while other departments were directed to facilitate their immediate return to studies.

The development comes just weeks after UZ also dismissed four leaders of the lecturers' strike, accusing them of misconduct for using the campus's Great Hall without official permission. The lecturers are demanding a salary increase from their current US$250 to at least US$2,250 per month, alongside better working conditions.

The UZ dispute forms part of a broader crisis in Zimbabwe's higher education sector, where staff and students alike continue to protest worsening salaries, poor infrastructure, and what they see as declining academic freedoms.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


