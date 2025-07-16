Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has admitted that his decision to quit both the CCC and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) was a calculated strategy aimed at frustrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of orchestrating the capture of Zimbabwe's opposition.Chamisa resigned from the CCC in January last year, citing what he described as Mnangagwa's interference and hijacking of the party as retribution for his refusal to recognise the outcome of Zimbabwe's disputed August 2023 general elections.The controversial elections triggered a dramatic fallout within the opposition, with little-known politician Sengezo Tshabangu emerging to claim the position of interim Secretary General of the CCC. Tshabangu insisted he was acting to restore order to the party, alleging that there had been irregularities in the selection of candidates ahead of the elections.Tshabangu's campaign led to the unprecedented recall of over 40 CCC Members of Parliament and councillors, accusing them of having been improperly selected. The mass recalls gifted Zanu-PF the two-thirds parliamentary majority it had failed to secure during the elections, effectively consolidating Mnangagwa's grip on power.Chamisa fought unsuccessfully to stop the recalls, writing to then Local Government Minister July Moyo and the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, but the courts upheld Tshabangu's actions. Faced with what he described as a captured judiciary and legislature, Chamisa announced his departure from the CCC.In a Facebook post on Thursday, Chamisa said his resignation was part of a broader strategy to frustrate Mnangagwa."The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later. I had to break the cycle of going in circles. And that was my best way to teach ED a lesson!" Chamisa wrote.This is not the first time Chamisa has walked away from a major political outfit. He previously exited the MDC after a Supreme Court ruling nullified his leadership of the party following the death of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.Chamisa's latest remarks are likely to fuel ongoing debates over the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe, as well as speculation over his next political move.