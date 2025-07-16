Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has admitted that his decision to quit both the CCC and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) was a calculated strategy aimed at frustrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of orchestrating the capture of Zimbabwe's opposition.

Chamisa resigned from the CCC in January last year, citing what he described as Mnangagwa's interference and hijacking of the party as retribution for his refusal to recognise the outcome of Zimbabwe's disputed August 2023 general elections.

The controversial elections triggered a dramatic fallout within the opposition, with little-known politician Sengezo Tshabangu emerging to claim the position of interim Secretary General of the CCC. Tshabangu insisted he was acting to restore order to the party, alleging that there had been irregularities in the selection of candidates ahead of the elections.

Tshabangu's campaign led to the unprecedented recall of over 40 CCC Members of Parliament and councillors, accusing them of having been improperly selected. The mass recalls gifted Zanu-PF the two-thirds parliamentary majority it had failed to secure during the elections, effectively consolidating Mnangagwa's grip on power.

Chamisa fought unsuccessfully to stop the recalls, writing to then Local Government Minister July Moyo and the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, but the courts upheld Tshabangu's actions. Faced with what he described as a captured judiciary and legislature, Chamisa announced his departure from the CCC.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Chamisa said his resignation was part of a broader strategy to frustrate Mnangagwa.

    "The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later. I had to break the cycle of going in circles. And that was my best way to teach ED a lesson!" Chamisa wrote.

This is not the first time Chamisa has walked away from a major political outfit. He previously exited the MDC after a Supreme Court ruling nullified his leadership of the party following the death of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa's latest remarks are likely to fuel ongoing debates over the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe, as well as speculation over his next political move.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Mnangagwa, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Chaos at Harvest House as Mudzuri moves to oust Mwonzora

49 mins ago | 61 Views

University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

50 mins ago | 21 Views

How to make money on Facebook: 9 proven ways to turn engagement into earnings

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

11 hrs ago | 597 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

11 hrs ago | 1213 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

11 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

11 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

11 hrs ago | 189 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Madluphuthu dies

16 Jul 2025 at 19:21hrs | 1493 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

16 Jul 2025 at 19:15hrs | 802 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

16 Jul 2025 at 19:12hrs | 347 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

16 Jul 2025 at 19:11hrs | 490 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

16 Jul 2025 at 19:10hrs | 548 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

16 Jul 2025 at 19:09hrs | 248 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

16 Jul 2025 at 19:08hrs | 169 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

16 Jul 2025 at 16:17hrs | 486 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

16 Jul 2025 at 16:04hrs | 442 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

16 Jul 2025 at 16:01hrs | 502 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

16 Jul 2025 at 13:45hrs | 938 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

16 Jul 2025 at 13:44hrs | 308 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

16 Jul 2025 at 13:14hrs | 463 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 913 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 454 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 1188 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 1181 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 111 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

16 Jul 2025 at 13:11hrs | 625 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

16 Jul 2025 at 13:10hrs | 385 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

16 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 989 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 1345 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 350 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 477 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1045 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 285 Views