Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Veteran journalist and international news editor Sophie Mokoena is leaving the SABC after an illustrious 31-year career, marking the end of an era at South Africa's public broadcaster. The announcement was made on Thursday, 17 July, during celebrations marking 75 years of SABC News.

Mokoena joined the Morning Live show on SABC2 to reflect on her remarkable journey, which began at Lesedi FM before she rose through the ranks as a parliamentary reporter and later became a respected political journalist.

Reflecting on her career highlights, Mokoena said reporting on former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki played a pivotal role in shaping her career trajectory.

"Covering Covid-19, the fall of Robert Mugabe and the exclusive interview I got with him, those were defining moments," she said. "Another memorable moment was Muammar Gaddafi in Durban, when he was being difficult ahead of the launch of the African Union."

She also recalled being present with Mandela in Zurich during South Africa's successful bid to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Mokoena highlighted other key stories, including reporting on Namibia's first female president and the rise of Donald Trump in 2016, noting she had accurately predicted his victory despite initial skepticism. "Even now, I believe he will return," she remarked.

Morning Live executive producer Megan Lubke praised Mokoena's unwavering commitment and work ethic.

"Eighty-nine years of SABC, but 75 years of SABC News. If everyone in South Africa had your work ethic, we would produce the best results. You've taken people down memory lane. It's been an absolute pleasure working with you," Lubke said.

At the conclusion of the show, Mokoena was honoured with a portrait in recognition of her contribution to journalism. In her farewell remarks, she expressed deep gratitude.

"Thank you to the entire team. Thank you to South Africa and the African continent, my home, and thanks to the world," she said.

Mokoena's departure marks the end of a distinguished chapter at SABC News, where her reporting shaped coverage of some of Africa's and the world's most significant political moments.

