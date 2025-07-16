Madzibaba appeals for prayers amid health struggles

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sungura music legend Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria has appealed to Zimbabweans to pray for him as he battles serious health challenges, sparking concern and an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians.Madzibaba's absence from a recent family show at Zebra Village raised alarm among his supporters. Speaking out, the influential Sungura icon confirmed he has been unwell for some time and was unable to perform."I just managed to send my band, PA system, and my son Franco to our family show," he said.News of his health struggles has prompted an overwhelming show of love and solidarity from across the music fraternity and fans alike, with many taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.In his absence, Franco Slomo stepped up to entertain fans, delivering a captivating performance. Franco also used the platform to call on the Sungura community to set aside petty rivalries and instead unite in prayer and support for Zakaria."Let us stop spending time on Sungura music wars and spend it on praying for the living legend of this genre. Let us stop pointing fingers at each other," he urged.Kireni Zulu, another respected figure in the Sungura industry, echoed Franco's sentiments, calling on musicians to show compassion and unity during times of illness rather than waiting until it is too late."If one of us gets sick as an artist, we must know and we must visit each other, socialising and listening to their challenges. We must assist each other rather than pretend to have loved a person after his or her death by buying food or coffins," said Zulu.He further reflected on the past harmony within the genre: "John Chibadura never attacked the Chimbetus, Okavango Boys never clashed with Tineyi Chikupo."Nicholas Zakaria, often referred to as the Father of Sungura, is widely credited with nurturing some of Zimbabwe's top Sungura talents, including Alick Macheso. His health struggles have reignited conversations about the need for unity, compassion, and support within the local music industry.Fans and fellow musicians continue to rally behind the ailing star, hoping he will recover and return to the stage that has been his home for decades.