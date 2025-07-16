Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madzibaba appeals for prayers amid health struggles

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
Sungura music legend Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria has appealed to Zimbabweans to pray for him as he battles serious health challenges, sparking concern and an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians.

Madzibaba's absence from a recent family show at Zebra Village raised alarm among his supporters. Speaking out, the influential Sungura icon confirmed he has been unwell for some time and was unable to perform.

"I just managed to send my band, PA system, and my son Franco to our family show," he said.

News of his health struggles has prompted an overwhelming show of love and solidarity from across the music fraternity and fans alike, with many taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

In his absence, Franco Slomo stepped up to entertain fans, delivering a captivating performance. Franco also used the platform to call on the Sungura community to set aside petty rivalries and instead unite in prayer and support for Zakaria.

"Let us stop spending time on Sungura music wars and spend it on praying for the living legend of this genre. Let us stop pointing fingers at each other," he urged.

Kireni Zulu, another respected figure in the Sungura industry, echoed Franco's sentiments, calling on musicians to show compassion and unity during times of illness rather than waiting until it is too late.

"If one of us gets sick as an artist, we must know and we must visit each other, socialising and listening to their challenges. We must assist each other rather than pretend to have loved a person after his or her death by buying food or coffins," said Zulu.

He further reflected on the past harmony within the genre: "John Chibadura never attacked the Chimbetus, Okavango Boys never clashed with Tineyi Chikupo."

Nicholas Zakaria, often referred to as the Father of Sungura, is widely credited with nurturing some of Zimbabwe's top Sungura talents, including Alick Macheso. His health struggles have reignited conversations about the need for unity, compassion, and support within the local music industry.

Fans and fellow musicians continue to rally behind the ailing star, hoping he will recover and return to the stage that has been his home for decades.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

36 mins ago | 46 Views

Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Chaos at Harvest House as Mudzuri moves to oust Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 84 Views

University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

1 hr ago | 39 Views

How to make money on Facebook: 9 proven ways to turn engagement into earnings

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

11 hrs ago | 607 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 476 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

11 hrs ago | 457 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

11 hrs ago | 1218 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

11 hrs ago | 597 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

11 hrs ago | 191 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Madluphuthu dies

16 Jul 2025 at 19:21hrs | 1496 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

16 Jul 2025 at 19:15hrs | 803 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

16 Jul 2025 at 19:12hrs | 347 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

16 Jul 2025 at 19:11hrs | 490 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

16 Jul 2025 at 19:10hrs | 551 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

16 Jul 2025 at 19:09hrs | 248 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

16 Jul 2025 at 19:08hrs | 169 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

16 Jul 2025 at 16:17hrs | 486 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

16 Jul 2025 at 16:04hrs | 443 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

16 Jul 2025 at 16:01hrs | 502 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

16 Jul 2025 at 13:45hrs | 938 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

16 Jul 2025 at 13:44hrs | 309 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

16 Jul 2025 at 13:14hrs | 463 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 913 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 456 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 1189 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 1183 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 111 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

16 Jul 2025 at 13:11hrs | 625 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

16 Jul 2025 at 13:10hrs | 385 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

16 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 989 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 1347 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 350 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 477 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1048 Views