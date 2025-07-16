Latest News Editor's Choice


2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

by Staff reporter
Two women from Luangeni Constituency in Chipata, Zambia, have been sentenced to prison after they recorded and shared TikTok videos accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of killing former President Edgar Lungu.

Catherine Mphanza and Mary Lungu were charged under Sections 22(1)(a) and 3 of Zambia's Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, which prohibits harassment and humiliation through digital platforms. Mphanza faced two counts while Lungu faced one. Both women appeared before Chipata Magistrate Destiny Kalusopa and pleaded guilty to the charges.

During mitigation, the women expressed deep remorse for their actions, claiming they were intoxicated at the time they created and circulated the videos. They said they had not fully understood the consequences of their behaviour due to their state of drunkenness.

However, Magistrate Kalusopa ruled that the offences were too serious to warrant a fine, despite the law allowing for an alternative penalty of K80,000. He stressed the importance of upholding the dignity and integrity of the office of the President, adding that the sentences should serve as a deterrent to others. He noted that Mphanza had posted two videos insulting the Head of State, while Lungu's single video contained particularly offensive remarks.

The magistrate highlighted that such behaviour could not be excused as harmless social media banter, especially when it involved false and inflammatory allegations against the country's leader.

Mphanza was sentenced to 18 months of simple imprisonment for each of her two counts, with the sentences to run consecutively. Lungu was sentenced to 24 months of simple imprisonment. Their sentences were backdated to June 24, 2025, the date of their arrest.

The videos, which were recorded and circulated on June 20, 2025, contained offensive remarks. In one clip, Mphanza was heard using vulgar language and declaring she would not vote for President Hichilema in the 2026 elections. In another, Lungu mocked the President's appearance and falsely accused him of murdering former President Edgar Lungu.

The case has sparked debate in Zambia about the limits of freedom of expression and the growing impact of social media on political discourse. It also reflects the government's increasing reliance on the Cyber Crimes Act to curb what it views as harmful online conduct.

