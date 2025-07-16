Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

News / National

by Staff reporter

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has expanded its popular Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme by extending the repayment period from just three months to up to 24 months, with no initial deposit required, in a move aimed at making smartphones more accessible and affordable.The company announced that the flexible repayment options now range from 6, 12, 18, and up to 24 months, with monthly instalments starting from as little as US$3.28, depending on the chosen device. Econet said the expanded offer is available to all salaried individuals, including civil servants, teachers, nurses, students, and young professionals, as part of its efforts to bridge Zimbabwe's digital divide."We're giving our valued customers the chance to step into the digital world without the burden of high upfront costs," Econet said in a statement.The initiative comes as Zimbabwe continues to embrace digital services such as mobile banking, e-learning, online shopping, telehealth, and remote working. However, the high cost of smartphones remains a significant barrier to access for many Zimbabweans. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), smartphone penetration stood at just 55% by the end of 2024, leaving nearly half the population digitally excluded.By removing the deposit requirement and extending repayment terms to two years, Econet is aiming to make it easier for low-income earners and rural communities — where affordability is a key challenge — to gain access to the digital economy.To benefit from the Kancane Kancane smartphone credit facility, customers simply need to visit any Econet Shop nationwide, undergo quick eligibility checks, and select from a wide range of smartphones, from entry-level models to premium devices.Econet expects the expansion of this scheme to significantly advance Zimbabwe's digital inclusion efforts, particularly as more essential services and platforms move online.The company also encouraged customers to protect their new devices with Moovah Mobile Phone Insurance, which is available from just US$1.23 per month and offers coverage for accidental damage, quick repairs, or device replacement.