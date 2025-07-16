ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched an investigation into Highlanders Football Club over suspected corruption linked to player transfers and financial mismanagement.Confirming the development on Thursday afternoon, ZACC spokesperson Simiso Mlevu said the anti-graft body had received a report concerning the club and had since begun its investigations."ZACC confirms receiving a report of a case of corruption involving Highlanders Football Club and investigations are ongoing. However, we cannot divulge any further details at the moment," Mlevu said.Sources within Zimpapers Sports Hub revealed that ZACC officials visited the club's offices in Bulawayo on Thursday morning to conduct preliminary inquiries into the allegations. The visit reportedly caught many at the club by surprise, with officials remaining tight-lipped about the nature and scope of the probe.Insiders familiar with the matter said the investigation is focused on several recent player transfer deals that are suspected to have been conducted without following proper procedures. There are also concerns regarding the handling of club funds over the past few months.Acting Highlanders Chief Executive Officer Kindman Ndlovu confirmed the visit by ZACC officials and said the club was fully cooperating with the investigation."Yes, they came and we are assisting them with whatever they need. For more details, kindly get in touch with our chairman, Mr Kenneth Mhlophe," Ndlovu said.Efforts to get a comment from Chairman Kenneth Mhlophe were unsuccessful as he was said to be in a meeting.Highlanders, one of Zimbabwe's oldest and most popular football institutions, has in the past faced criticism from some of its members over transparency and accountability in its operations. The latest investigation is likely to reignite those concerns as questions mount over the club's governance and financial management practices.