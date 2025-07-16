Latest News Editor's Choice


Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's dating scene has been left stunned by a bizarre bedroom theft that saw a smitten motorist lose his wallet, US$1,000 in cash, and his prized Toyota Tundra, all at the hands of a woman he had just met.

Police have confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Nicole Dube of New Parklands following what investigators described as a high-value theft worthy of a Hollywood plot.

According to police, the drama unfolded on Tuesday evening when the 37-year-old complainant picked up Dube in Parklands. After quickly proposing his romantic intentions, the two headed to his Khumalo home. There, they shared beers, supper, and later retired to the bedroom around 10pm.

But while her new "boyfriend" slept, Dube slipped out of bed, helped herself to his wallet containing US$1,000, grabbed the keys to his US$70,000 Toyota Tundra, and vanished into the night.

The unsuspecting victim awoke shortly after midnight to an empty bed, an empty driveway, and a gaping hole in his perimeter durawall, where the Tundra had crashed through on its way out. Minutes later, an anonymous caller tipped him off that his bakkie had collided with a slab and was stuck under a tower light near Chicken Inn Tredgold.

He rushed to the scene and found his Tundra abandoned, but Dube had fled.

In a bold twist, Dube returned to the scene around 2am in a taxi, hoping to steal a BMW parked in the same yard. As she attempted to drive off, she was confronted by the gardener, who raised the alarm. The vehicle's owner dashed outside and found Dube still in the yard. He apprehended her and handed her over to Donnington Police Station.

Police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest and said the total value stolen was US$71,000, most of which has since been recovered.

"Members of the public should be cautious about whom they invite into their homes. Some people have hidden agendas that can prove very costly," warned Inspector Msebele.

Nicole Dube is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and theft of cash.

Source - B-Metro
