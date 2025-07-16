Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt increases councillors' allowances

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Government has announced a new comprehensive package of allowances and benefits for local authority officials, offering them housing stands, motorbike loans, and other perks such as free parking and burial space - but firmly ruling out exit packages at the end of their terms.

The details are contained in a circular dated 17 July 2025 issued by Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, and addressed to all local authorities across the country. The announcement follows promises made during the 2025 All-Councillors Indaba held in Bulawayo in June.

According to the circular, mayors and council chairpersons will now receive a monthly allowance of US$265, while deputy mayors and vice-chairpersons will earn US$243. Committee chairpersons will receive US$229, with ordinary councillors set to earn US$221 per month. Minister Garwe indicated that 20 percent of these allowances will only come into effect from January 2026.

"The circular comes into effect immediately," Minister Garwe stated. "Any circular that arbitrarily raised allowances without ministerial approval or awarded perks outside this circular should recover same forthwith." He further directed the Auditor General to ensure that all payments and perks align with the new guidelines.

Among the notable benefits, Government has introduced a once-off housing benefit for councillors who do not have residential properties within their wards. Such councillors may now be allocated a single residential stand within their ward at a 40 percent discount on normal land value. The allocation is on a lease-to-own basis, with the full cost of land servicing to be paid before the end of the councillor's term. However, title deeds will only be issued upon completion of a house on the stand, and councillors are prohibited from selling or transferring the property during their term of office.

"This is a privilege, not an entitlement," Minister Garwe emphasised. "The stand acquired in terms of this circular is not for profit or aggrandizement."

Other minor benefits include free parking and a free grave for councillors during their term of office.

In addition, councils may apply for approval to provide motorbike loans, capped at US$2,000 per councillor, repayable over five years. Minister Garwe said councils seeking to offer this facility must justify the purchase, provide clear budget lines, and specify the purpose of the motorbikes.

Regarding vehicle purchases, the Minister indicated that further guidance would be issued once Treasury concurrence is received and the necessary Statutory Instrument promulgated in line with Customs and Excise Regulations to enable duty-free purchases.

Significantly, the circular rules out any form of exit package for councillors after their term of office ends. "Minister Garwe approved that no exit package be paid to any councillor on the completion of his/her term of office," the circular reads.

The newly announced package reflects Government's efforts to standardise benefits for councillors while promoting responsible governance and accountability at the local authority level.

Source - The Chronicle

