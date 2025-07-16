Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

News / National

by Staff reporter

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has dismissed calls for an urgent review of civil servants' cost-of-living allowances, citing what he described as stable inflation levels and a resilient local currency.Speaking in Parliament in his capacity as the Leader of Government Business, Ziyambi responded to concerns raised by legislators over the erosion of public sector salaries, particularly in the face of rising living costs."Perhaps, let me preface by saying that there has not been a general increase in prices in this country. Statistics that we have on inflation do not indicate that. Even our currency is very stable, and the prices have largely not risen to levels that we can say indicate that we need a cost-of-living adjustment," Ziyambi said.His remarks come amid mounting frustration from teachers, nurses, and other public sector workers, who have repeatedly complained that their salaries no longer cover the rising costs of housing, transport, food, and other essentials. Labour unions have also warned that many civil servants now live below the poverty line.However, Ziyambi maintained that salary negotiations are ongoing within the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF), a platform bringing together government, labour, and business representatives. "That is the forum that we believe is the legitimate forum that we should use to negotiate for salaries. We award salaries on the basis of the outcome of those negotiations. So that is what we are doing, and we believe that once it is concluded, an announcement is going to be made," he said.The TNF, which is legally mandated to facilitate inclusive dialogue on socio-economic matters, has in recent years been criticised for its slow pace in resolving urgent labour disputes and salary negotiations.The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) has been vocal in demanding an immediate review of civil servants' wages, arguing that the current earnings fall far short of the country's poverty datum line.Despite these calls, Ziyambi's comments suggest that civil servants will have to wait for the conclusion of ongoing TNF deliberations, with no immediate relief in sight.