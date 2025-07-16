Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has dismissed calls for an urgent review of civil servants' cost-of-living allowances, citing what he described as stable inflation levels and a resilient local currency.

Speaking in Parliament in his capacity as the Leader of Government Business, Ziyambi responded to concerns raised by legislators over the erosion of public sector salaries, particularly in the face of rising living costs.

"Perhaps, let me preface by saying that there has not been a general increase in prices in this country. Statistics that we have on inflation do not indicate that. Even our currency is very stable, and the prices have largely not risen to levels that we can say indicate that we need a cost-of-living adjustment," Ziyambi said.

His remarks come amid mounting frustration from teachers, nurses, and other public sector workers, who have repeatedly complained that their salaries no longer cover the rising costs of housing, transport, food, and other essentials. Labour unions have also warned that many civil servants now live below the poverty line.

However, Ziyambi maintained that salary negotiations are ongoing within the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF), a platform bringing together government, labour, and business representatives. "That is the forum that we believe is the legitimate forum that we should use to negotiate for salaries. We award salaries on the basis of the outcome of those negotiations. So that is what we are doing, and we believe that once it is concluded, an announcement is going to be made," he said.

The TNF, which is legally mandated to facilitate inclusive dialogue on socio-economic matters, has in recent years been criticised for its slow pace in resolving urgent labour disputes and salary negotiations.

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) has been vocal in demanding an immediate review of civil servants' wages, arguing that the current earnings fall far short of the country's poverty datum line.

Despite these calls, Ziyambi's comments suggest that civil servants will have to wait for the conclusion of ongoing TNF deliberations, with no immediate relief in sight.

Source - NewZiana
More on: #Ziyambi, #Living, #Cost

Comments


Must Read

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Madzibaba appeals for prayers amid health struggles

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chaos at Harvest House as Mudzuri moves to oust Mwonzora

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

9 Facebook hacks to earn real money in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

16 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

16 hrs ago | 1323 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

16 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

16 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

16 hrs ago | 366 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

16 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

16 hrs ago | 34 Views

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

16 hrs ago | 198 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

16 Jul 2025 at 21:49hrs | 455 Views

Madluphuthu dies

16 Jul 2025 at 19:21hrs | 1527 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

16 Jul 2025 at 19:15hrs | 814 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

16 Jul 2025 at 19:12hrs | 348 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

16 Jul 2025 at 19:11hrs | 493 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

16 Jul 2025 at 19:10hrs | 558 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

16 Jul 2025 at 19:09hrs | 249 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

16 Jul 2025 at 19:08hrs | 176 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

16 Jul 2025 at 16:17hrs | 493 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

16 Jul 2025 at 16:04hrs | 450 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

16 Jul 2025 at 16:01hrs | 510 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

16 Jul 2025 at 13:45hrs | 943 Views