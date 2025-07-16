BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued a stern warning against the rising trend of internet-based broadcasting of content that violates the country's broadcasting regulations and standards.In a statement, BAZ expressed concern over the growing prevalence of unverified, harmful, or offensive material being disseminated through online platforms, noting that such content reflects a blatant disregard for Zimbabwe's broadcasting laws."These incidents, involving unverified, harmful or offensive material, represent a blatant disregard for the guidelines provided in the nation's broadcasting laws," BAZ said.The authority reminded content creators and broadcasters that Zimbabwe's broadcasting laws and regulations are designed to uphold national values, protect individual rights, and ensure that media contributes positively to societal development."The Code of Conduct for Broadcasters clearly defines the professional and ethical guidelines that all broadcasters, whether traditional or digital, are required to follow," the statement read.BAZ warned that it is closely monitoring both traditional and digital media platforms and will not hesitate to enforce existing laws decisively to safeguard the integrity of Zimbabwe's media landscape.The authority urged all broadcasters, especially those operating online, to familiarise themselves with the Code of Conduct and ensure that all content published complies with the law.This warning comes amid a surge in social media and internet-based broadcasting platforms, where individuals and groups have increasingly been sharing content that sometimes flouts professional standards and legal requirements.