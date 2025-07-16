Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

by Staff reporter
The Government has authorized schools to conduct extra lessons for examination classes - Grade 7, Form Four, and Form Six - for up to 10 days during the August school holiday. The move aims to boost exam preparedness while maintaining strict oversight of vacation school activities.

In a circular issued by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike directed that the holiday lessons take place between August 18 and 29.

The circular outlines the fees schools may charge for the sessions. Primary schools are permitted to charge US$2 per pupil (or the local currency equivalent), while secondary schools can charge US$3 for Form Four learners and US$5 for Form Six learners. Boarders attending the vacation school are expected to pay US$5 to cover their upkeep during the 10-day period.

"Parents and guardians should receive receipts at the point of payment, and proper books of accounts must be effectively managed and maintained for audit trail," Mr Mhike emphasized.

He further instructed that the vacation schools be fully supervised and monitored by education inspectors, district literacy coordinators, and remedial tutors to ensure quality delivery.

"Pupils should turn out in their school uniforms, and teachers should be appropriately dressed. Every effort should be made to engage parents or guardians so that all candidates benefit from the vacation school," the circular added.

Regarding the use of collected fees, the Permanent Secretary stipulated that 50 percent of the funds should go toward teacher appreciation, 30 percent to cover utilities and stationery, and the remaining 20 percent for administration costs.

The Government's decision reflects its commitment to improving academic performance while ensuring transparency and proper management of resources during holiday tuition programs.

Source - The Herald
