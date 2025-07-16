Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
New legislation tabled in Parliament seeks to compel private hospitals to admit patients with life-threatening conditions for at least 48 hours-even if they cannot afford the services.

The Medical Services Amendment Bill, presented by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on Tuesday, aims to align the Medical Services Act with constitutional principles guaranteeing access to essential health services for all citizens and permanent residents.

"This Bill is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every citizen and permanent resident of our nation has access to essential health services," Minister Ziyambi told the National Assembly. "The Bill's primary objective is to uphold constitutional rights related to health, which are clearly stipulated in the constitution."

Among the key provisions, the Bill mandates private health institutions to admit and stabilise patients facing emergencies for a minimum of two days, regardless of their ability to pay. The Bill also empowers the health minister to set maximum fees that private hospitals can charge for certain services to prevent exorbitant costs.

Additional reforms include criminal penalties for parents or guardians who refuse medical treatment deemed in the best interests of a child, and a requirement for all health facilities to treat prisoners or detainees at the state's expense.

Clause 3 of the Bill introduces a new section mandating that "every institution, at the expense of the state or the individual's election, must provide treatment to persons under arrest, detention or imprisonment on the same terms and conditions as other admitted persons," Ziyambi said, calling it "a crucial step towards upholding dignity and rights regardless of circumstance."

The Bill also repeals a previous exemption allowing private hospitals to charge fees above prescribed maximums if such fees were already in place before a fixed date, thereby increasing government oversight on healthcare costs.

However, the Bill has drawn criticism from medical professionals. Doctors warn that forcing private hospitals to accept all emergency cases regardless of payment risks overwhelming these facilities, potentially leading to shortages of medicines, supplies, and food, and eventual closure.

They argue that the government should instead prioritise reforming and upgrading the public health system to meet comparable standards to private providers, rather than imposing strict obligations on private institutions.

Despite the opposition, Minister Ziyambi defended the Bill as "progressive and essential legislation ensuring that health care is not a privilege but accessible to all Zimbabweans."

The Bill is expected to undergo further debate as Parliament considers its implications for both healthcare access and the sustainability of private medical services in the country.

Source - Zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Madzibaba appeals for prayers amid health struggles

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chaos at Harvest House as Mudzuri moves to oust Mwonzora

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

9 Facebook hacks to earn real money in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

16 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

16 hrs ago | 1323 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

16 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

16 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

16 hrs ago | 366 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

16 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

16 hrs ago | 34 Views

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

16 hrs ago | 198 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

16 Jul 2025 at 21:49hrs | 455 Views

Madluphuthu dies

16 Jul 2025 at 19:21hrs | 1527 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

16 Jul 2025 at 19:15hrs | 814 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

16 Jul 2025 at 19:12hrs | 348 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

16 Jul 2025 at 19:11hrs | 493 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

16 Jul 2025 at 19:10hrs | 558 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

16 Jul 2025 at 19:09hrs | 249 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

16 Jul 2025 at 19:08hrs | 176 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

16 Jul 2025 at 16:17hrs | 493 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

16 Jul 2025 at 16:04hrs | 450 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

16 Jul 2025 at 16:01hrs | 509 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

16 Jul 2025 at 13:45hrs | 943 Views