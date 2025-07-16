Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

News / National

by Staff reporter

New legislation tabled in Parliament seeks to compel private hospitals to admit patients with life-threatening conditions for at least 48 hours-even if they cannot afford the services.The Medical Services Amendment Bill, presented by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on Tuesday, aims to align the Medical Services Act with constitutional principles guaranteeing access to essential health services for all citizens and permanent residents."This Bill is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every citizen and permanent resident of our nation has access to essential health services," Minister Ziyambi told the National Assembly. "The Bill's primary objective is to uphold constitutional rights related to health, which are clearly stipulated in the constitution."Among the key provisions, the Bill mandates private health institutions to admit and stabilise patients facing emergencies for a minimum of two days, regardless of their ability to pay. The Bill also empowers the health minister to set maximum fees that private hospitals can charge for certain services to prevent exorbitant costs.Additional reforms include criminal penalties for parents or guardians who refuse medical treatment deemed in the best interests of a child, and a requirement for all health facilities to treat prisoners or detainees at the state's expense.Clause 3 of the Bill introduces a new section mandating that "every institution, at the expense of the state or the individual's election, must provide treatment to persons under arrest, detention or imprisonment on the same terms and conditions as other admitted persons," Ziyambi said, calling it "a crucial step towards upholding dignity and rights regardless of circumstance."The Bill also repeals a previous exemption allowing private hospitals to charge fees above prescribed maximums if such fees were already in place before a fixed date, thereby increasing government oversight on healthcare costs.However, the Bill has drawn criticism from medical professionals. Doctors warn that forcing private hospitals to accept all emergency cases regardless of payment risks overwhelming these facilities, potentially leading to shortages of medicines, supplies, and food, and eventual closure.They argue that the government should instead prioritise reforming and upgrading the public health system to meet comparable standards to private providers, rather than imposing strict obligations on private institutions.Despite the opposition, Minister Ziyambi defended the Bill as "progressive and essential legislation ensuring that health care is not a privilege but accessible to all Zimbabweans."The Bill is expected to undergo further debate as Parliament considers its implications for both healthcare access and the sustainability of private medical services in the country.