Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 21-year-old man from Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb has died after ingesting rat poison in a fit of rage following a domestic dispute with his mother over spilled cooking oil.

Police confirmed the tragic incident on Tuesday, identifying the deceased as Thabiso Ndlovu, who succumbed to the effects of the poison at Mpilo Central Hospital on July 14, two days after consuming the toxic substance.

According to Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the incident unfolded on July 12 around 1PM when Ndlovu clashed with his 41-year-old mother after she reprimanded him for wasting cooking oil. The rebuke reportedly angered Ndlovu, prompting him to drink rat poison in protest.

"The warning did not go down well with the now deceased, who got angry and drank rat killer poison. His mother saw him vomiting and when she inquired, he admitted to having consumed the poison," said Inspector Msebele.

An ambulance was swiftly called to the scene, and Ndlovu was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where he was admitted and placed under observation. However, his condition deteriorated, and two days later, on the morning of July 14, his mother was informed by hospital staff of his death.

Police have launched investigations into the matter but said no foul play is suspected at this stage.

The incident adds to a growing number of distress-related suicides in Bulawayo, with authorities urging families and communities to seek mental health support and to resolve domestic conflicts peacefully.

Inspector Msebele also appealed to members of the public to prioritise open communication and mental wellness, stressing that such avoidable tragedies often stem from unmanaged anger and frustration.

Source - zimlive
