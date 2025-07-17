Mwonzora's MDC-T says Mudzuri is wayward

News / National

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirai (MDC-T) has described its vice president, Elias Mudzuri, as "wayward" following violent clashes at the party's Harare headquarters on Thursday.Riot police and party youths heavily guarded MDC-T officials, blocking Mudzuri from addressing the media. The tense standoff comes as Mudzuri challenges the legitimacy of Douglas Mwonzora, who was elected party leader in 2022.The confrontation marks the latest episode in a series of internal power struggles that have rocked MDC-T since the passing of its founder, Morgan Tsvangirai, in 2018.Mwonzora's spokesperson, Lloyd Damba, accused Mudzuri of fomenting division, noting that the vice president has little claim to return to MDC-T leadership after forming a new political party."As you know, we held our Ordinary Congress in 2022. Mudzuri, driven by power hunger, approached the courts to nullify that Congress, arguing that the Women's Assembly Congress was not held, despite their delegates being part of the same Congress," Damba said."The High Court ruled in his favour, but we appealed to the Supreme Court, which has suspended the High Court's ruling. Mudzuri insists there is no legitimate leader, but if the High Court decision is implemented, the party would revert to the pre-election structure - with Mwonzora as president, Komichi as chairman, and Mudzuri as deputy chairman. Unfortunately, Komichi has since formed his own party and cannot reclaim his position," he added.Mudzuri and other dissenting members secured a High Court ruling to nullify Mwonzora's 2022 election, ordering MDC-T to revert to pre-election structures and convene an extraordinary congress. Mwonzora has appealed to the Supreme Court, leaving the matter unresolved.Damba condemned Mudzuri's recent actions as disruptive, especially as the party campaigns in the Epworth North Ward 6 by-election."Our case is still before the courts. Importantly, it was Mudzuri and his group who initiated legal proceedings, and we are merely responding through due process," Damba said."Mudzuri has become so wayward that he called for a press conference today without a clear agenda. MDC-T is governed by a constitution, and meetings follow formal structures, unlike the chaos Mudzuri is trying to impose."His timing is deliberate - attempting to disrupt our by-election campaign so that Zanu-PF can benefit," Damba asserted.The MDC-T remains embroiled in leadership disputes that continue to undermine the opposition's cohesion ahead of critical electoral contests.