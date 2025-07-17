Latest News Editor's Choice


Mtukudzi family set to hold separate events in September

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
LAST year, the family of the late Zimbabwean music legend Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi was thrust into the national spotlight amid a public fallout involving his daughter Selmor Mtukudzi. The drama, marked by Selmor's emotional walk-off from the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA) at Pakare Paye in Norton, reignited deep divisions within the family and divided public opinion.

The festival, meant to be a unifying tribute, instead exposed sharp disagreements between Selmor and Tuku's widow, Daisy Mtukudzi. The tensions spilled over into public forums, including a revealing interview on DJ Ollah 7's podcast, where Selmor and her sister Sandra aired their frustrations.

Nearly 10 months later, the family remains divided as they prepare to host separate commemorative events on consecutive days this September.

Tuku passed away on January 23, 2019, and his legacy is traditionally honoured with the Tuku Half Marathon and Wellness every January, alongside other annual memorial activities marking the day of his death on September 22.

Last year, OMIFA was launched as a two-day arts festival celebrating Tuku's enduring influence. However, the event was overshadowed by Selmor's dramatic exit from the stage after performing only one song, an incident her team attributed to overwhelming emotions.

This year, OMIFA 2025 is scheduled for September 20, with Daisy Mtukudzi spearheading preparations despite financial and logistical challenges. Speaking in an interview, Daisy affirmed her commitment to the event as the official family celebration.

"We are proceeding with the programme as planned on September 20. This is the only way I can remember my late husband in the company of his fans," Daisy said. "We have been busy with preparations despite a lack of funding and other challenges. We want this occasion to serve its purpose for the benefit of all attendees. We will appreciate those who come to celebrate with us."

When asked about Selmor's separate event, Daisy admitted awareness but declined to engage deeply, citing concerns over social media backlash.

"Well, I am not on social media, but people tell me all sorts of stories. I have heard about their event and the people behind it," she said. "I wouldn't want to comment much on that because people will end up criticising me on social media, as was the case last year… It's just gossip to me."

Daisy expressed regret that Tuku is no longer here to manage the family dynamics, praising his unique ability to "whip people in line." She reiterated that OMIFA 2025 would proceed undeterred.

In contrast, Selmor Mtukudzi is organising her own event titled the "Tozeza Tuku Trail Run," set for September 21. The event is being managed by fitness trainer Evonne Mudzingwa, a former manager of the Tuku Half Marathon and reportedly with Daisy's support.

Mudzingwa clarified her role as an independent service provider working solely for Selmor.

"This event has nothing to do with Daisy; it's Selmor's event where she is celebrating her father's legacy. I am here solely to assist Selmor," Mudzingwa said.

She added that the event had attracted strong interest, with over 500 runners expected to participate.

The "Tozeza Tuku Trail Run" was announced on social media on July 6, described as a celebration of Tuku's life and legacy through a community obstacle challenge at Lake Chivero, Norton.

"TOZEZA TUKU TRAIL RUN brings back the OG obstacle challenge," Mudzingwa wrote. "This inaugural event, hosted by his daughter Selmor Mtukudzi, honours his birthday and aims to bring together music lovers, athletes, and families to promote a healthy lifestyle, community engagement, and cultural heritage."

The event is themed around "Tozeza Baba," one of Tuku's songs that carries a strong message against gender-based violence, a cause Selmor is passionate about.

With two parallel events planned on back-to-back days, opinions are once again likely to be divided as the Mtukudzi family saga continues to play out in the public eye. The question remains whether the family can find a way to unify in honour of Tuku's legacy or whether these separate celebrations will deepen existing fractures.

Source - H-Metro

