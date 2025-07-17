Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

News / National

by Staff reporter

A storm is brewing at Ngangu Primary School in Chimanimani after angry parents and guardians forced the return of a newly purchased school bus to its supplier, alleging the vehicle was grossly overpriced. The dispute has reportedly unveiled deeper political tensions within the local community.The Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Richard Gabaza, confirmed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has intervened and dispatched auditors to probe the matter."We have sent auditors to establish the facts. We will provide a detailed comment once we have the findings," said Gabaza.Parents, who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals against their children, said the situation called for an amicable resolution and transparency."The supplier should be engaged in good faith to establish the true market value of the bus. The bank must also be involved in discussions to find a solution moving forward," said one parent. "The warring factions must work through a neutral facilitator and present a united position to parents."The return of the bus has sparked concerns about how the school will meet its transportation needs, as well as the broader financial and legal consequences stemming from the aborted purchase."Parents and stakeholders must accept the bus at a price that reflects its actual market value. This price must be agreed upon by all parties. The bank should also be informed that it erred by providing the loan despite parents' earlier petitions," added the parent. "For progress' sake, there must be peace with the bank."Another parent highlighted the costs already incurred during the ill-fated transaction, raising questions about accountability."A lot of parents might celebrate the return of the bus, but at what cost? Parents paid for travel allowances, bank charges, fuel and other related expenses. These figures must be accounted for," said the parent.They further argued that returning the bus should not mark the end of the matter, but rather the beginning of thorough investigations into how the purchase was handled."If individuals are found guilty of facilitating this questionable deal, they must repay the amounts involved and face criminal charges where appropriate," the parent said.Efforts to get a comment from Chimanimani Rural District Council chief executive officer Nehemiah Deure were unsuccessful at the time of going to press.The dispute at Ngangu Primary reflects broader frustrations among parents over issues of transparency, governance, and accountability within school development committees and local authorities.