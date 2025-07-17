Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

BULAWAYO - July 18, 2025 - Ward 1 Bulawayo ZANU PF Councillor Mutangi was arrested earlier today following dramatic scenes involving alleged threats with an axe, defiance of a court order, and accusations of abusing the ruling party's name to remain on land belonging to fellow ZANU PF member Zephaniah Matiwaza.The arrest, which took place this morning, follows Mutangi's reported failure to comply with a civil court order and to vacate the farm despite owing over US$7,000 in rent arrears. Authorities say he resisted eviction and allegedly issued death threats against Matiwaza and his son, Bakani.Witnesses and court officials said the situation escalated when Mutangi allegedly brandished an axe at the Messenger of Court, leading to his immediate detention and processing for civil imprisonment.He has since been committed to 30 days in custody, with the possibility of serving an additional 60 days if the outstanding amount is not paid.Efforts to reach Councillor Mutangi or his legal representatives for comment were unsuccessful by publication time. ZANU PF has not issued a formal statement on the matter.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information emerges.