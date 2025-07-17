Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

MASHONALAND CENTRAL - Three people died and five others were seriously injured when a public Nissan Caravan they were travelling in veered off the road after the rear left tyre burst at the 39-kilometre peg along the Centenary–Mazowe highway yesterday.Two people died on the spot, while a male adult succumbed to injuries upon admission at Mvurwi Hospital.The vehicle, which was coming from Harare and heading to Ceasor, had twelve passengers on board at the time of the crash.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, Inspector Mundembe, confirmed the fatal accident."I can confirm a road traffic accident in which three people died after the vehicle overturned three times as a result of a tyre burst. There were twelve passengers on board; five were seriously injured and are currently admitted at Mvurwi Hospital," said Inspector Mundembe.Meanwhile, police have urged motorists to avoid speeding and to regularly check the condition of their tyres to prevent such tragedies.