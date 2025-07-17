Latest News Editor's Choice


Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

by Staff reporter
A 34-year-old Budiriro man has successfully obtained a protection order against his mother, whom he accused of emotionally abusing him and blocking his attempts to get married.

Appearing before Harare Civil Court magistrate Johanna Mukwesha, Mr Nelson Zengeni accused his mother, Ms Tsvakai Mwatse (56), of making his life unbearable by forbidding him to marry, claiming that no woman should interfere with his duty of looking after her.

"She told me I cannot marry because I have a responsibility to look after her as a widow. Every time I try to talk to a woman or bring someone home, she harasses me and makes my life unbearable," Zengeni said.

He told the court that his mother became jealous when she realised he was in a relationship and now goes to extreme lengths to prevent him from settling down.

Zengeni said Ms Mwatse, who has been a widow for two decades, insists that any woman who comes into his life is a threat to her well-being.

"I love my mother and I will always support her, but I cannot be her prisoner. I have a right to love, to build a family, and to have peace in my own home," he told the court.

Zengeni claimed his mother regularly monitors his mobile phone, searching for evidence of romantic relationships, and reacts with insults, threats, and harassment whenever she finds anything suspicious.

"I can't even receive a call from a woman without her storming into my room demanding answers. It's humiliating and stressful. I want to live in peace in my late father's house," he said.

In one incident, Zengeni alleged that his mother sent her brother to assault him after discovering he had gone on a date with a neighbour.

"He ambushed me one evening and accused me of bringing shame to the family. He threatened to beat me every time I disobeyed my mother," Zengeni said.

Ms Mwatse denied harassing her son but admitted she was strongly opposed to him dating women she deemed unsuitable.

"He is my only child. I suffered raising him alone after his father died. I paid his school fees through vending. Now that I am old, who will take care of me if he marries street girls?" she said.

She admitted checking his phone but insisted it was out of concern for his well-being, fearing he would be exploited by opportunistic women.

"Girls these days pretend to love you and then take your money. What will happen to me if he falls into the wrong hands?" she argued.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mukwesha said while Ms Mwatse had every right to expect support and respect from her son, she had no legal or moral authority to control his private life or to abuse him for making personal decisions.

The court granted a protection order in favour of Zengeni, barring his mother and her relatives from harassing, assaulting, or interfering with his relationships.

Ms Mwatse was also warned against monitoring her son's personal communications or disrupting his attempts to build his own life.

"He is a grown man, and you must respect his choices," Magistrate Mukwesha said.

Source - The Herald
