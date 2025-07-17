Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chinese national appeared before the Harare Regional Magistrates Court on Thursday facing allegations of defrauding a client of US$322,381 under the pretext of supplying minerals and securing an export licence.Xiang Jun (40), who is facing fraud charges, was granted bail by Regional Magistrate Donald Ndirowei and is expected to return to court on August 20, 2025.According to court submissions by Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the alleged offence occurred in June 2024, when Xiang is said to have misrepresented to the complainant - whose identity has been withheld - that he could procure chrome, antimony, and copper, and also facilitate an export licence for the complainant's benefit.Trusting these representations, the complainant paid US$322,381 to Xiang, who subsequently signed an acknowledgement of receipt. This signed document is expected to be presented as evidence when the trial proceeds.A witness to the transaction, Li Yuchun, was reportedly present when the payment was made and is expected to testify against Xiang.However, after receiving the funds, Xiang allegedly became evasive and failed to deliver either the promised minerals or the export licence, prompting the complainant to report the matter to the authorities.As it stands, the complainant has suffered a financial loss of US$322,381, with no recovery of funds to date.The case highlights growing concerns over fraudulent mineral transactions in Zimbabwe's mining sector, where individuals exploit opportunities to defraud unsuspecting investors under the guise of facilitating mineral deals and export permits.