Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
The High Court of Zimbabwe is set to hear a highly contested chieftaincy succession case involving the Shana traditional leadership in Whange District, Matabeleland North, amid allegations of historical injustice and colonial-era interference in customary succession processes.

According to a court notice, the matter - Case No. HCBC1378/24 - will be heard before Justice Evangelista Kabasa at the High Court in Bulawayo on Thursday, 24 July 2025.

The applicant, Elias Nyoni, is representing the Nemananga clan in a challenge against the legitimacy of the Neluswi-Shana chieftaincy, which currently presides over parts of Matetsi and Jambezi.

Nyoni is contesting the appointment of Tremendous T.K. Neluswi as Acting Chief Shana, arguing that the chieftaincy was unlawfully taken from the Nemananga lineage through collusion between colonial officials and the Neluswi family during the colonial period.

In court documents, Nyoni claims that after the death of Chief Chimbipo Chali Nemananga in 1948, Mkhosana Neluswi, then a messenger in the Nemananga court, used his connections with the colonial Native Commissioner to usurp the chieftaincy. He alleges this manipulation resulted in Neluswi's appointment as headman in 1951 and later elevation to Chief Shana in 1973, all without following proper traditional succession protocols.

"The purpose of this application is to correct the distorted history of the baNambya people in Matetsi and Jambezi," Nyoni stated in his heads of argument. "There is a dispute between the Nemananga and Neluswi clans over who rightfully holds the chieftaincy in these areas."

Nyoni stressed that he is not seeking the chieftaincy for himself but is asking the court to compel the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of Chiefs to resolve the long-standing dispute within six months.

The application has attracted strong opposition from government officials. In an affidavit opposing the claim, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, who is cited as the second respondent, dismissed the Nemananga clan's historical claims, arguing there is no official record of a Chief Nemananga in 1948.

"There is no evidence in the district file that a Chief Nemananga ever existed. The claim to revive a chieftaincy that never existed is a fallacy," Minister Garwe said. "Even Mkhosana Neluswi was not initially a chief; he was a headman who was later elevated in 1973."

Garwe further argued that the Nemananga clan lacks standing in the matter because it is not officially recognised within the existing chieftainship succession framework.

Nyoni, however, maintains that the Nemananga chieftaincy dates back to 1903, when the baNambya people were governed by two distinct leaders: Chief Nemananga and Chief Nekatambe. He claims the colonial authorities distorted this traditional structure in the 1950s by demoting chieftainships and installing a Paramount Chief Whange, thereby eroding traditional systems of governance.

"This legal challenge is not personal. It is about restoring traditional leadership that was unfairly stripped away under colonial rule," Nyoni said.

The case is expected to reignite broader debates over colonial-era interference in traditional leadership and the complexities of restoring historical chieftainships in post-colonial Zimbabwe.

The High Court's decision is likely to set a significant precedent for how customary leadership disputes rooted in historical grievances are handled in the future.

Source - Cite
More on: #Whange, #Chief, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

40 mins ago | 7 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

47 mins ago | 25 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

49 mins ago | 22 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

50 mins ago | 26 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

52 mins ago | 17 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

53 mins ago | 19 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

54 mins ago | 37 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Harare plunged into darkness as Zesa switches off tower lights

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

ZCDC to sue contractor over failed borehole project

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Earthquake rattles Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

RBZ exposes massive money laundering

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

Court blocks eviction of indigenous Zimbabwe farmers

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

13 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe's plan to make ZiG sole currency faces sharp criticism

13 hrs ago | 755 Views

Why Zimbabwe is not in First World

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Harare water crisis worsens

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mayor under fire over 'endless trips'

13 hrs ago | 533 Views

Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

13 hrs ago | 370 Views

BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

13 hrs ago | 739 Views

Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Villager loses 12 cattle in traditional court ruling

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

13 hrs ago | 36 Views

Govt should fix public health, not meddle in private medical practice

13 hrs ago | 63 Views

Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

13 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zesa spreads prepaid meters to farms

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mtukudzi family set to hold separate events in September

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T says Mudzuri is wayward

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

17 Jul 2025 at 21:22hrs | 666 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

17 Jul 2025 at 21:11hrs | 848 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2025 at 21:01hrs | 640 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

17 Jul 2025 at 20:59hrs | 601 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

17 Jul 2025 at 20:58hrs | 536 Views

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

17 Jul 2025 at 20:57hrs | 330 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

17 Jul 2025 at 20:54hrs | 311 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

17 Jul 2025 at 20:53hrs | 97 Views

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

17 Jul 2025 at 20:52hrs | 711 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

17 Jul 2025 at 20:51hrs | 398 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

17 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 744 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

17 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 152 Views

Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

17 Jul 2025 at 20:31hrs | 184 Views

2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

17 Jul 2025 at 20:14hrs | 447 Views