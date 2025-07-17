Latest News Editor's Choice


School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Parents of learners at Helemu Primary School in Bulawayo have accused the school of emotionally abusing children whose families are unable to pay bus and stationery levies, sparking outrage over the treatment of pupils from financially struggling households.

Several concerned parents told CITE that children whose levies are in arrears have been subjected to humiliating punishments, including being demoted to lower grades, barred from writing tests, and forced to carry out manual labour such as gardening and cleaning classrooms.

One parent, who requested anonymity out of fear of victimisation, said her daughter was inexplicably demoted from Grade 5 to Grade 4 despite performing well academically.

"My child was doing well in Grade 5, but because I couldn't afford the levy, the school moved her back to Grade 4. It's heartbreaking and humiliating. This has been happening since last year," the parent said.

Parents highlighted that the school charges US$30 per month for the bus levy, US$10 annually for stationery, and US$50 per term in tuition fees - costs many families cannot afford.

"We pay US$90 per term for the bus levy, US$50 for fees, and US$10 for stationery. That's US$150 per term or US$450 per year. Some of us simply can't manage that," said another parent.

Other parents reported that children unable to pay are forced into cleaning classrooms, working in the school garden, or sitting on the floor during lessons.

"These children are being treated like janitors. Some are even beaten or made to sit on cold floors. It's unacceptable," said a parent.

Another parent claimed her child was prevented from writing a test due to outstanding levies.

"My child was denied a chance to write a test just because I couldn't pay the bus levy. That's unfair. School should be about education, not punishing families for poverty," she said.

School Authorities Deny Allegations

However, School Development Committee (SDC) Chairperson Dennis Tavarwisa denied the allegations, claiming they stem from a small group of parents with longstanding debts.

"We don't punish children for non-payment. These parents didn't attend the meeting where we discussed payment plans," Tavarwisa said.

He said the school offers flexible payment plans starting from US$10 per month but noted that some parents owed the school over US$900.

"We've tried to be accommodating, but some refuse to pay anything at all," he added.

Tavarwisa also alleged that some families had misused funds sent by relatives abroad, citing reports from elderly guardians.

"In one case, a Grade Two child said the mother burnt the ledger book used for payment plans. That's what we're dealing with," he said.

Tavarwisa further noted that some parents who applied for government assistance through the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) did not qualify due to being formally employed.
Ministry to Investigate

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro, said the Ministry would launch an investigation into the allegations.

Ndoro emphasised that school levies are typically agreed upon by parents during Annual General Meetings (AGMs).

"In most cases, it's the parents who approve these levies. If you don't attend the AGM and then complain afterwards, that's a problem," he said.

Ndoro urged parents to take an active role in school decisions.

"When meetings are called, parents must attend. Resolutions made at AGMs apply to all, not just those who show up. If you don't participate, decisions will still affect you," he said.

As the Ministry moves to probe the matter, parents are calling for schools to prioritise children's rights to education over financial disputes, warning that the current situation risks causing long-term emotional harm to pupils.

Source - Cite
