Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

News / National

by Staff reporter

A wave of mysterious vehicle fires has struck the Chiwaridzo suburb of Bindura again, leaving four cars destroyed on Thursday morning and raising alarm among residents who fear they are being targeted by arsonists.Vimbai Kamhuka of Mugaramambo Street said she was awakened in the early hours by a neighbour with terrifying news - her vehicle was on fire. Fortunately, her family managed to extinguish the blaze before it caused extensive damage, but others in the neighbourhood were not so lucky, with their cars reduced to burnt shells."Our car was one of those burnt around two in the morning; others were burnt around four. Only the back fender of our car was damaged, but others were completely destroyed," Kamhuka said. "This is becoming too much. People have been burning cars in this area since last year. We are appealing to the police to do night patrols because this is now unbearable."The incident has sent shockwaves through Chiwaridzo, coming just weeks after a similar attack in June."On June 3, my lorry was damaged; initially, I thought it was an electrical fault. But when I heard that three others had lost their cars the same way, it became clear this was no accident," one resident said.Another worried community member expressed outrage, saying: "People who destroy cars are no different from murderers. We hope the police will investigate and arrest those responsible."Police confirmed they are treating the incidents as suspected arson. Mashonaland Central Police Spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, said investigations are underway, with experts from the forensic science unit and CID Bindura assigned to the case."So far, investigations are still in progress. The motive behind this malicious damage to property remains unknown. We are urging residents to cooperate with police and strengthen neighbourhood patrols to safeguard property," Inspector Mundembe said.Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to arrests to come forward.As fear and suspicion grow in Chiwaridzo, residents are calling for swift action to ensure their safety and protect their property from further attacks.