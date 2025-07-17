Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
A wave of mysterious vehicle fires has struck the Chiwaridzo suburb of Bindura again, leaving four cars destroyed on Thursday morning and raising alarm among residents who fear they are being targeted by arsonists.

Vimbai Kamhuka of Mugaramambo Street said she was awakened in the early hours by a neighbour with terrifying news - her vehicle was on fire. Fortunately, her family managed to extinguish the blaze before it caused extensive damage, but others in the neighbourhood were not so lucky, with their cars reduced to burnt shells.

"Our car was one of those burnt around two in the morning; others were burnt around four. Only the back fender of our car was damaged, but others were completely destroyed," Kamhuka said. "This is becoming too much. People have been burning cars in this area since last year. We are appealing to the police to do night patrols because this is now unbearable."

The incident has sent shockwaves through Chiwaridzo, coming just weeks after a similar attack in June.

"On June 3, my lorry was damaged; initially, I thought it was an electrical fault. But when I heard that three others had lost their cars the same way, it became clear this was no accident," one resident said.

Another worried community member expressed outrage, saying: "People who destroy cars are no different from murderers. We hope the police will investigate and arrest those responsible."

Police confirmed they are treating the incidents as suspected arson. Mashonaland Central Police Spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, said investigations are underway, with experts from the forensic science unit and CID Bindura assigned to the case.

"So far, investigations are still in progress. The motive behind this malicious damage to property remains unknown. We are urging residents to cooperate with police and strengthen neighbourhood patrols to safeguard property," Inspector Mundembe said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to arrests to come forward.

As fear and suspicion grow in Chiwaridzo, residents are calling for swift action to ensure their safety and protect their property from further attacks.

Source - ZBC
More on: #Fire, #Cars, #Bindura

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

40 mins ago | 7 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

47 mins ago | 25 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 25 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

50 mins ago | 26 Views

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

50 mins ago | 21 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

52 mins ago | 17 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

53 mins ago | 19 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

54 mins ago | 37 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Harare plunged into darkness as Zesa switches off tower lights

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

ZCDC to sue contractor over failed borehole project

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Earthquake rattles Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

RBZ exposes massive money laundering

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

Court blocks eviction of indigenous Zimbabwe farmers

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

13 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe's plan to make ZiG sole currency faces sharp criticism

13 hrs ago | 755 Views

Why Zimbabwe is not in First World

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Harare water crisis worsens

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mayor under fire over 'endless trips'

13 hrs ago | 533 Views

Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

13 hrs ago | 370 Views

BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

13 hrs ago | 739 Views

Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Villager loses 12 cattle in traditional court ruling

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

13 hrs ago | 36 Views

Govt should fix public health, not meddle in private medical practice

13 hrs ago | 63 Views

Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

13 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zesa spreads prepaid meters to farms

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mtukudzi family set to hold separate events in September

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T says Mudzuri is wayward

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

17 Jul 2025 at 21:22hrs | 666 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

17 Jul 2025 at 21:11hrs | 848 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2025 at 21:01hrs | 640 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

17 Jul 2025 at 20:59hrs | 601 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

17 Jul 2025 at 20:58hrs | 536 Views

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

17 Jul 2025 at 20:57hrs | 330 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

17 Jul 2025 at 20:54hrs | 311 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

17 Jul 2025 at 20:53hrs | 97 Views

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

17 Jul 2025 at 20:52hrs | 711 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

17 Jul 2025 at 20:51hrs | 398 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

17 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 744 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

17 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 152 Views

Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

17 Jul 2025 at 20:31hrs | 184 Views

2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

17 Jul 2025 at 20:14hrs | 447 Views