Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

The Catholic Church in Zimbabwe is grappling with a severe shortage of vocations to the priesthood, with the number of candidates enrolling at the country's only Major Seminary, Chishawasha, steadily declining over the past decade.Traditionally, July has been set aside in Zimbabwe as a month dedicated to prayer and campaigns for priestly and religious vocations. However, this year's observances are marked by growing concern within Church circles as figures show an alarming drop in new entrants to seminary formation.The Catholic Church's roots in Zimbabwe date back to the 16th century, though significant missionary evangelisation only took shape from 1879 with the arrival of the Jesuits. For decades, the Church relied heavily on European missionaries until the establishment of local clergy became a priority from the 1930s onwards.Chishawasha Seminary, founded in 1936 by Archbishop Aston Chichester SJ, became the bedrock of priestly formation, initially serving both Minor and Major Seminary roles. Over the years, especially from the 1990s, vocations flourished to the extent that Chishawasha could no longer accommodate the numbers. This led to the opening of St. Augustine Major Seminary in Bulawayo in 2000 to cater specifically for philosophy studies, while Chishawasha focused on theology.However, this growth was short-lived. Fr. Bernard Mukwewa, Rector of Chishawasha Major Seminary, told Vatican Media that a steady decline in vocations over the last decade forced the closure of St. Augustine in 2016. Currently, Chishawasha accommodates just 95 seminarians from Zimbabwe's eight dioceses - a figure the rector says is the lowest since the early 1990s."This year, fewer than 30 candidates applied to begin their philosophy studies, and only about 20 were admitted," said Fr. Mukwewa. "This is the first time our numbers have dropped below 100 in decades."He attributes the decline to the disintegration of the traditional African family unit due to poverty, economic migration, climate change, and substance abuse among youth. "The nucleus family is the domestic church from which vocations come. When it breaks down, it triggers a wide range of challenges that affect the development of vocations."Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro of the Diocese of Gweru echoed these concerns, attributing the scarcity of vocations to economic hardship, substance abuse, and societal shifts. He highlighted how the worsening economy has forced young people to prioritize survival, turning to activities such as illegal mining rather than considering religious life. He also noted that the introduction of Advanced Level education as a prerequisite for seminary admission had further reduced eligible candidates."In such an environment, getting vocations becomes increasingly difficult," Bishop Nyandoro said.Throughout July, priests and religious congregations across Zimbabwe have been intensifying their vocational campaigns, visiting schools, holding "come and see" workshops, and encouraging families to support young people who feel called to serve the Church. In Gweru, Bishop Nyandoro has established a diocesan office to animate youth and is deploying campaign teams to parishes, schools, and religious communities.He also expressed concern over the growing number of priests and religious abandoning their vocations. "It is a big loss to invest so much in formation and then lose people later," he said, adding that he plans to personally visit the families of seminarians and priests to strengthen ties and offer encouragement.Furthermore, Bishop Nyandoro has invited missionary congregations to assist in his diocese as many local priests near retirement, underscoring the need for fresh manpower to sustain pastoral work and inspire new vocations."The Lord who calls is still active and knows the needs of His Church," Bishop Nyandoro said, urging vocations promoters not to lose heart.Among the laity, there is a shared lament over the closure of St. Augustine Major Seminary and dwindling numbers at Chishawasha. Some blame the decline on the growing materialism of young people, who are more focused on personal gain than service. Others point to scandals involving some clergy and religious that have damaged the image of religious life."Missionaries in the past managed to promote vocations through their exemplary lives, despite not knowing local languages or having access to modern communication tools," said one parishioner. "Today, young people need to see authentic Christian living to be inspired to serve."As the Church continues to observe Vocations Month, vocations promoters are appealing to families to nurture faith within the home - recognizing that faith-driven households are fertile ground for future vocations.Ultimately, Zimbabwe's vocations crisis is a reflection of wider societal challenges, but Church leaders remain hopeful that with prayer, perseverance, and renewed pastoral strategies, a new generation of priests will emerge to carry forward the mission of the Church.\