Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 50-year-old Chipinge man was dragged to court yesterday for dumping his 15-year-old next door after suspecting that she had sex with a 17-year-old neighbour.Nicolous Bhebhe was slapped with US$200 by Chipinge magistrate Nixon Mangoti for ill-treatment or neglect of children under the Children and Adoption Act.Failure to pay the two hundred dollars, Bhebhe will serve two months in jail.The court heard that on July 5, Bhebhe accused her daughter of having sexual intercourse with her 17-year-old neighbour and took her at his parents' house, where he dumped her.The boy's parents escorted the girl to the police station to file a police station, leading to the arrest of Bhebhe.