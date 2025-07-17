Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have announced the arrest of a third suspect linked to the high-profile $4 million bank robbery that took place in Bulawayo last October, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.The suspect, 39-year-old Bhekani Mlilo, was apprehended by Botswana authorities on July 14, 2025, while attempting to enter Botswana from South Africa, confirmed National Police Spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Friday."The due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspect's extradition to Zimbabwe," Commissioner Nyathi said.This arrest follows the earlier capture of brothers Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu in South Africa last week. The siblings are accused of orchestrating the armed raid on October 3, 2024, at the Ecobank branch in Bulawayo city centre.During the robbery, six armed men in a white Ford Ranger ambushed Safeguard security personnel who were loading boxes of cash into their van. The robbers swiftly disarmed the guards, loaded the cash boxes into their vehicle, and fled the scene in under four minutes.Police investigations suggest the robbers operated with inside information. Safeguard Security revealed that Ecobank had provided incorrect details regarding the cash amount being transported, which contributed to the compromised security measures during the cash pickup.Further developments saw the arrest of a Safeguard security guard last week, initially charged with assisting the robbers. However, police later dropped charges related to the Ecobank robbery and instead charged the guard with money laundering.The Ecobank heist remains Zimbabwe's largest cash robbery to date, and authorities continue to pursue all leads to ensure justice is served.