Twist in ex-deputy minister's trial

by Staff reporter
The trial of former Agriculture Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro took a dramatic turn on Friday after the investigating officer openly contradicted key aspects of the State's case during testimony before Harare Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Karoro stands accused of fraud involving 700 bags of fertiliser earmarked for beneficiaries in Mbire under the Presidential Input Scheme, which were allegedly taken from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mushumbi depot. However, Karoro has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that he is a victim of political persecution and stating he never visited the Mushumbi depot nor conspired with anyone in connection to the fertiliser.

During Friday's proceedings, Chief Inspector Violet Chikuni, who led the investigation, admitted under cross-examination that no misrepresentation occurred at GMB Mushumbi as previously alleged by the State. Instead, she said the alleged fraudulent activity took place at GMB Aspindale, where she claimed fake Compound D fertiliser was swapped for Ammonium Nitrate, which was then sent to Mushumbi.

Her testimony directly contradicted the State's original narrative that Karoro had orchestrated a scam targeting GMB Mushumbi, resulting in the unlawful release of 700 bags of fertiliser.

Under questioning from Karoro's lawyer, Admire Rubaya, Chikuni acknowledged that the charge sheet made no mention of GMB Aspindale or any swap involving fake fertiliser. "There was no misrepresentation at Mushumbi. Misrepresentation happened at GMB Aspindale where fake fertilisers were swapped for AN," she admitted.

Pressed further, Chikuni claimed Karoro benefited personally, allegedly pocketing US$10,000 from the fertiliser sales. However, she conceded there was no evidence linking Karoro to the alleged buyer, no records of communication, and no proof of any financial transaction taking place. She admitted she had failed to obtain call records or triangulation data to substantiate her claims.

Chikuni alleged Karoro instructed GMB Aspindale officials by phone to release the fertiliser, but again, she was unable to provide call logs to support this assertion.

The defence argued that the lack of evidence demonstrated that Chikuni was being manipulated by Karoro's political enemies, specifically Now Gumbo and Takesure Chikwamba, who were both identified in court. Rubaya accused the pair, who hold influential Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee positions, of fabricating the charges against Karoro and contaminating evidence through their own parallel investigations. Both men were present in court as these allegations were levelled.

Chikuni admitted that her investigation had been triggered by information from an unnamed informer she refused to identify, saying she would rather lose the case than reveal their identity. She claimed the informer worked at GMB Mushumbi. This led the defence to argue that Chikuni's entire investigation was compromised from the outset by relying on "poisoned" information supplied by individuals with a political agenda.

The court heard that Chikwamba had previously admitted to initiating the police report against Karoro, further fuelling claims that the case was politically motivated.

The trial is set to continue on August 5.

Source - NewZimbabwe
