Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JSC plans to reintroduce press desks in courts

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is considering reintroducing Press desks in courts to facilitate the work of journalists, recognising the media as a key stakeholder in the justice delivery system.

JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha made the announcement during a media engagement in Beitbridge on Thursday, where he underscored the importance of the Press in promoting transparency and public confidence in the judiciary.

"The media is an important part of the court. You are one of the major stakeholders, and we will consider reintroducing Press desks for reporters," Chikwanha said.

His remarks come as the JSC continues its nationwide awareness campaign for the roll-out of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces. The system has already been implemented in Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Central, with full adoption expected in the remaining provinces by October 1 this year.

Chikwanha said the new digital platform is designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility and transparency in the handling of legal cases. He also revealed that the JSC is exploring the future integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist with transcription and interpretation services in the courts.

"We expect people to embrace this system. We will interrogate the use of AI in transcription and interpretation," Chikwanha said.

Addressing court officials and stakeholders earlier in the day, Chikwanha urged members of the JSC to familiarise themselves with the benefits of the new system and to help educate the public on how it will improve access to justice.

As part of the reforms, the JSC plans to establish Electronic Hubs (E-Hubs) at courts, police stations, and traditional leaders' homes to ensure that even remote communities can access the new digital services with ease.

The IECMS will offer a range of services including electronic filing of cases, automatic allocation of cases, digital tracking of case progress, and virtual hearings. These reforms are expected to significantly reduce delays and enhance accountability within Zimbabwe's justice system.

Chikwanha's visit to Beitbridge is part of the JSC's broader efforts to modernise the country's courts, strengthen public trust, and ensure that the judiciary keeps pace with global trends in digital justice delivery.

Source - Newsday
More on: #JSC, #Court, #Press

Comments


Must Read

Only leadership change can save Zimbabwe's economy

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Stanbic Bank Beyond Borders: Empowering Zimbabwean Businesses for Regional Integration

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Rev. Dongo, so you'll gladly accept cash from the Devil just to avoid looking for money?

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zim opposition needs a reshuffle

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

New Zealand thrash Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Is this health justice or state overreach?

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Plan to rebury war heroes in unmarked graves underway

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa concludes Japan visit

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Man run over by train

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

BCC approves building plans valued at over US$3m

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Twist in ex-deputy minister's trial

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Moses Mpofu to stand trial over US$7m fraud allegations

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Over 1,300 Zimbabwean children die of heart diseases each year

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Caretakers storm colleague's bedroom, assault her while naked

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Security guard bashed for asking village head's whereabouts at funeral

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

15 hrs ago | 754 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

15 hrs ago | 904 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

15 hrs ago | 499 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

15 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

15 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

15 hrs ago | 243 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

15 hrs ago | 127 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

19 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

21 hrs ago | 376 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

21 hrs ago | 360 Views

Harare plunged into darkness as Zesa switches off tower lights

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

ZCDC to sue contractor over failed borehole project

21 hrs ago | 173 Views

Earthquake rattles Chimanimani

21 hrs ago | 506 Views

RBZ exposes massive money laundering

21 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Court blocks eviction of indigenous Zimbabwe farmers

18 Jul 2025 at 08:53hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

18 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 694 Views

Zimbabwe's plan to make ZiG sole currency faces sharp criticism

18 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 873 Views

Why Zimbabwe is not in First World

18 Jul 2025 at 08:44hrs | 322 Views

Harare water crisis worsens

18 Jul 2025 at 08:35hrs | 255 Views

Mayor under fire over 'endless trips'

18 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 591 Views

Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

18 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 420 Views

BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

18 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

18 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 831 Views

Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

18 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 245 Views

Villager loses 12 cattle in traditional court ruling

18 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 402 Views

Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

18 Jul 2025 at 08:31hrs | 47 Views

Govt should fix public health, not meddle in private medical practice

18 Jul 2025 at 08:31hrs | 71 Views

Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

18 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 899 Views

Zesa spreads prepaid meters to farms

18 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 64 Views