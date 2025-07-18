JSC plans to reintroduce press desks in courts

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is considering reintroducing Press desks in courts to facilitate the work of journalists, recognising the media as a key stakeholder in the justice delivery system.JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha made the announcement during a media engagement in Beitbridge on Thursday, where he underscored the importance of the Press in promoting transparency and public confidence in the judiciary."The media is an important part of the court. You are one of the major stakeholders, and we will consider reintroducing Press desks for reporters," Chikwanha said.His remarks come as the JSC continues its nationwide awareness campaign for the roll-out of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces. The system has already been implemented in Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Central, with full adoption expected in the remaining provinces by October 1 this year.Chikwanha said the new digital platform is designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility and transparency in the handling of legal cases. He also revealed that the JSC is exploring the future integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist with transcription and interpretation services in the courts."We expect people to embrace this system. We will interrogate the use of AI in transcription and interpretation," Chikwanha said.Addressing court officials and stakeholders earlier in the day, Chikwanha urged members of the JSC to familiarise themselves with the benefits of the new system and to help educate the public on how it will improve access to justice.As part of the reforms, the JSC plans to establish Electronic Hubs (E-Hubs) at courts, police stations, and traditional leaders' homes to ensure that even remote communities can access the new digital services with ease.The IECMS will offer a range of services including electronic filing of cases, automatic allocation of cases, digital tracking of case progress, and virtual hearings. These reforms are expected to significantly reduce delays and enhance accountability within Zimbabwe's justice system.Chikwanha's visit to Beitbridge is part of the JSC's broader efforts to modernise the country's courts, strengthen public trust, and ensure that the judiciary keeps pace with global trends in digital justice delivery.