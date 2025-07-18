Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC approves building plans valued at over US$3m

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has approved building plans worth over US$3 million for May 2025, reflecting a slight decrease in construction activity compared to the previous month. This is according to the council's latest building control statistical report compiled by the housing and community services director, Dictor Khumalo.

The report reveals that the council's building control section processed a total of 1 422 building plans in May. Of these, 142 building plans with a combined value of US$3 086 990 were approved, while 87 were referred back for corrections. The report notes that there was a 19.32 percent decrease in approved plans compared to April 2025.

A total of 212 building plans valued at US$4 863 683 were submitted to council during May, representing a 36.53 percent drop from the previous month's figures. From these submissions, council raised approximately US$48 636,83 in revenue through plan submission fees.

The council's inspections department carried out 1 497 inspections during the period under review, reflecting a 9.76 percent decrease from the previous month. These inspections confirmed the completion of 42 buildings, identified 16 dilapidated structures, and assessed two public buildings. The council generated about US$10 500 from these inspections and related building control activities.

However, operational challenges persist within the building control department, particularly due to a shortage of functional council vehicles which have been out of service for over two months. This has affected the efficiency of inspections and other fieldwork activities.

Bulawayo has experienced an increase in the number of diasporans acquiring residential stands and funding the construction of their homes. In contrast, many local residents continue to struggle with financing their building projects, leading to cases where council repossesses undeveloped land.

The city has also seen a rise in private land developers who are contracted to create housing schemes for prospective homeowners. However, there are growing concerns over the high costs associated with these developments, with many locals finding them unaffordable.

Despite the decrease in building plan approvals and submissions, Bulawayo's construction sector remains active, driven largely by diaspora investments, even as operational and economic challenges persist.

Source - Newsday
