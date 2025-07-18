Man run over by train

Latest News Editor's Choice


A man was fatally struck by a train at Chinhoyi Railway Station on Thursday afternoon, becoming the fourth person killed in separate train accidents across Zimbabwe within a month, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has confirmed.

The incident occurred around 4:06PM, with NRZ officials reporting that the man, who was not carrying any form of identification, died on the spot. Police have since launched investigations to establish his identity.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was wearing headphones at the time of the tragedy and may not have heard the approaching train.

"We appeal to members of the public to be vigilant while walking close to railway tracks to avoid such incidents," NRZ said in a statement.

The Chinhoyi death comes just days after three similar fatalities in Bulawayo, Mutare, and Zvishavane.

On July 1, a Bulawayo man was also struck by a train near the city's main railway station. He was reportedly listening to music through earphones and failed to notice the oncoming locomotive. That same day, a train crew reported hitting a man lying unresponsive on the tracks at Odzi Siding near Mutare.

In another incident, Peter Vengesayi of Zeederburg Village 1, Zvishavane, was killed on June 20 after being run over while lying on the railway tracks.

The NRZ has raised concern over the increasing number of deaths involving pedestrians and trains, warning that negligence and complacency are contributing factors. The rail company also warned motorists against failing to give way at level crossings, highlighting a recent rise in vehicle-train collisions.

In some urban areas, especially high-density suburbs, residents frequently use railway tracks as shortcuts or exercise routes, often ignoring the obvious dangers.

"We are working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe to intensify rail safety awareness campaigns and curb these preventable tragedies," NRZ said.

The parastatal urged the public to treat railway lines as high-risk zones, avoid distractions like headphones near tracks, and obey all rail crossing signals to avoid further loss of life.

Source - Zimlive
