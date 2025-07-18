Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa concludes Japan visit

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday concluded a five-day working visit to Japan aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties, strengthening Zimbabwe's investment appeal, and positioning the country as a prime destination for trade and tourism.

During the visit, President Mnangagwa led Zimbabwe's participation in World Expo 2025 where he presided over Zimbabwe's National Day celebrations, using the occasion to promote Zimbabwe's cultural heritage, tourism potential, and economic opportunities through modern technologies including 3D displays and virtual reality experiences.

At the heart of the visit was the inaugural Zimbabwe-Japan Business Forum, which saw the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering key sectors: tourism, mining, and manufacturing.

Addressing Japanese investors, President Mnangagwa reiterated his government's open-door policy on investment:

"Zimbabwe is open for business; open to investment; open to trade; open to innovation; open to tourism and partnerships which are Beyond Limits."

President Mnangagwa held several strategic engagements, including talks with the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) on expanding cooperation in sustainable agriculture and infrastructure development. Discussions focused on improving agricultural productivity, export growth, and ongoing infrastructure projects such as road construction.

A significant meeting was also held with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, which expressed plans to expand its footprint in Zimbabwe through the supply of public transport vehicles and fully equipped ambulances. Zimbabwe encouraged further investment, highlighting recent reforms aimed at creating a more business-friendly environment.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, who accompanied the President, said these engagements were key to boosting Zimbabwe's investment profile.

"We want to expand Toyota's footprint into Zimbabwe through initiatives like assembling semi-knockdown kits to create jobs. Conversations with investors have been constructive and promising," said Prof Ncube.

The engagements also served as preparatory groundwork for Zimbabwe's participation at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), a major summit on Africa's development scheduled for next month.

Zimbabwe's pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka drew large crowds, with visitors captivated by the blend of traditional culture and cutting-edge technology. The pavilion featured interactive exhibits, including virtual reality tours of Zimbabwe's tourist destinations and displays of local art and curios.

Prof Ncube said Zimbabwe's presentation at the Expo exceeded expectations and set a new benchmark for how the country should market itself internationally:

"We really feel that our stand was among the best, with queues of people eager to experience our technology-driven exhibits. This visibility strengthens our tourism and investment prospects."

President Mnangagwa also met Governor Ichimi Katsuyuki of Mie Prefecture, a key Japanese region with trade links to Zimbabwe through imports of petalite, a mineral critical in ceramics and battery manufacturing. Discussions explored value-addition opportunities, including processing petalite into lithium sulphate for battery-grade products.

Reflecting on the visit, Prof Ncube said Zimbabwe's engagements with Japan were not only about immediate investment but about forging lasting partnerships:

"Japan, through JICA, is unique in how it supports African infrastructure. Projects like the Makuti-Chirundu road into Zambia exemplify the depth of cooperation we seek to deepen."

He stressed that government departments and the private sector must follow through rigorously on engagements made during the visit, particularly in sectors like tourism, cultural industries, and manufacturing.

"This is now our standard. We must keep improving and ensure that we do not frustrate investors. Agencies like ZIDA must enhance efficiency to process investment applications smoothly."

President Mnangagwa's visit underscores Zimbabwe's broader strategy to accelerate economic transformation through innovation, trade, and international partnerships. With the groundwork laid, government officials say the focus now turns to turning commitments into tangible investments that will drive growth, create jobs, and position Zimbabwe competitively on the global stage.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Japan, #Visit

