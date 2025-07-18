New Zealand thrash Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's batting frailties were once more laid bare as New Zealand coasted to a commanding eight-wicket victory in the third match of the T20 International Tri-Series at Harare Sports Club on Friday.After being put in to bat, Zimbabwe could only manage a modest 120 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, despite making a promising start. In response, the Black Caps comfortably chased down the target, reaching 122 for 2 in just 13.5 overs, with Devon Conway starring with a fluent 59 not out, a performance that earned him the Player of the Match award.For Zimbabwe, Wessly Madhevere was the top scorer with 36, while Brian Bennett contributed 21. The hosts looked steady at 61 for 1 at the halfway stage, but a string of soft dismissals saw their innings unravel. Matt Henry led New Zealand's bowling attack with impressive figures of 3 for 26, while Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell chipped in with a wicket apiece.In their chase, New Zealand lost opener Tim Seifert early for 3, but recovered quickly as Rachin Ravindra blasted 30 off 19 balls before falling to a sharp catch by Blessing Muzarabani off Tinotenda Maposa.Conway anchored the innings with composure, striking four boundaries and two sixes, while Daryl Mitchell added a steady 26 not out to guide New Zealand home with 6.1 overs to spare.The result keeps New Zealand unbeaten in the tri-series and reaffirms their dominance ahead of the next round of fixtures, while Zimbabwe will be left to reflect on another missed opportunity and their ongoing struggles with the bat.Score Summary:Zimbabwe 120/7 (20 overs) - Madhevere 36, Bennett 21; Henry 3/26, Ravindra 1/10, Bracewell 1/15New Zealand 122/2 (13.5 overs) - Conway 59*, Ravindra 30, Mitchell 26*; Maposa 1/17, Muzarabani 1/27New Zealand won by 8 wickets.