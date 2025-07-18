Latest News Editor's Choice


Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Albert Nguluvhe, has called on government officials, traditional leaders, and local communities to embrace participatory governance as a means to achieve tangible development outcomes across the province.

Nguluvhe made the remarks during a consultative meeting with stakeholders in Beitbridge on Friday, where he emphasized the importance of collaboration between various sectors of society in driving meaningful progress. He reiterated the same message during his ongoing community engagement initiatives, including celebrations marking his appointment held at Tshapongwe Primary School last Saturday.

"Government aims to empower local communities and promote participatory governance through devolution. As such, traditional leaders are essential in mobilizing communities, promoting development, and ensuring the success of government initiatives," Nguluvhe said.

He stressed that deeper collaboration between government officials, traditional leaders, and ordinary citizens would produce better development results than the conventional top-down governance approach.

Participatory governance, Nguluvhe explained, refers to a model where citizens - not just elected officials - actively engage in shaping policies and influencing public decision-making processes. This system is designed to address democratic shortcomings by enhancing public awareness, encouraging participation, and ensuring that the voices of communities are heard and considered.

Nguluvhe's remarks come as part of the government's broader push to strengthen the devolution agenda, which seeks to transfer greater responsibility and resources to local authorities and communities, empowering them to identify and implement development priorities that directly respond to their needs.

Stakeholders who attended the Beitbridge meeting welcomed Nguluvhe's call, saying it was a timely reminder of the need for inclusivity and transparency in governance to drive sustainable development in Matabeleland South.

