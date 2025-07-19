Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Deputy Tourism and Hospitality Minister Tongai Mnangagwa has called on the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to regularise the stay of his supporters who have illegally settled on land earmarked for the expansion of Robert Mugabe International Airport.Mnangagwa, the Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Hunyani constituency in Harare, addressed his request in a letter dated July 2, 2025, to CAAZ Chief Executive Officer George Mashababe. The letter seeks approval to formalise the occupation of land within the airport's "yellow zone," a restricted area designated for future airport development."I am humbly bringing to your attention the above subject matter pertaining to people living in Bellapaise Estate," Mnangagwa wrote. He likened the situation to developments in Arlington - also within his constituency - citing a growing demand for residential accommodation and emphasising his responsibility to represent his constituents without bias.Although acknowledging that the Bellapaise residents were illegally resettled in the yellow zone, Mnangagwa argued that the area falls under the "green zone" on the CAAZ zoning map, which is reserved for agricultural activities and acts as a buffer zone. He requested a clearance letter from CAAZ to enable development in Bellapaise, citing the need to accommodate over 3,000 households currently residing there.When contacted for comment, CAAZ spokesperson Firstme Vitori redirected inquiries to the Airports Council of Zimbabwe (ACZ), the airport operator. ACZ Public Relations Officer Tonderai Mangombe clarified that decisions regarding land use near the airport fall under the Ministry of Local Government."Under normal circumstances, people are not allowed to put permanent structures near the airport to give room for airport expansion," Mangombe said. He added that the airport's master plans, submitted to Local Government, outline the need for expansion to accommodate over six million passengers currently using the airport.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona deferred to his Local Government counterpart, Daniel Garwe, on the matter of housing regularisation. Neither Garwe nor Mnangagwa was available for comment at the time of reporting.The government has previously issued warnings that residential developments near the airport, including Arlington Estate and Retreat suburb, face possible demolition due to their illegal status.Mnangagwa has in the past been accused of collaborating with local councillor Rai Gwenyambira to illegally parcel out land to vulnerable homeseekers as a tactic ahead of the 2018 elections. He has also been linked to illegal land grabs in Manyame, Southern Roses, and Eyestone, including in cemeteries and other restricted areas."These are the same people he now wants to seek regularisation for," a Zanu-PF insider from Hunyani constituency told The Standard.In 2015, former President Robert Mugabe ordered the demolition of homes built by the Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative near the airport, condemning them as eyesores and threats to airport development. The area along Airport Road was declared illegal because it was reserved for the airport's expansion.International best practice also mandates maintaining safe distances between residential areas and airports to reduce risks in the event of accidents during takeoff or landing.Authorities have reiterated that developments in Arlington and Retreat violate the Civil Aviation Act and regulations enforced by the ACZ.As debates over the future of these settlements continue, the government's position remains firm on safeguarding airport expansion plans, while Mnangagwa's request underscores the ongoing challenges balancing urban housing demands and infrastructural development.