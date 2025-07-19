Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wellington Masiiwa, known by his activist alias Nyokayemabhunu, was back in Randburg Magistrate's Court in South Africa last week facing identity fraud charges as he awaits possible extradition to Zimbabwe.Masiiwa appeared in court on Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed to August 20 after the state cited missing documentation. He has been held in custody since his arrest on April 13 for allegedly violating South Africa's immigration laws - a charge his supporters believe is a pretext in a politically charged extradition case.In a video recorded on the same day, a visibly weary Masiiwa addressed concerns over his legal representation. He claimed that a group of unfamiliar lawyers had attempted to intervene in his defense, submitting documents purporting to represent him without his consent. Masiiwa rejected this "shadowy" legal team, describing it as part of a wider scheme aimed at handing him over to South African authorities for extradition to Zimbabwe.He announced a new official spokesperson, General Sithole, who has been linked to efforts to wrest control of Masiiwa's defense from his original lawyer, Chrispen Machingura. Masiiwa insisted that his statements in the video were made voluntarily and not under duress. The exact circumstances under which the video was recorded, reportedly within a restricted court holding area, remain unclear.Sources allege Zimbabwean state security agents operating covertly in South Africa played a role in producing the video, intending to assert political control over the sensitive extradition issue.General Sithole recently stated that "the matter is now sitting on the desk of South Africa's minister of Justice," signaling an impending extradition battle between Harare and Pretoria. However, under South Africa's Extradition Act, the Justice Minister only intervenes after a formal and procedurally valid extradition request is received and a magistrate inquiry is opened. The Minister then decides whether to approve or deny extradition based on legal, humanitarian, or political considerations.Zimbabwe's government alleges Masiiwa committed fraud in 2014 related to the sale of a residential stand. To date, South African authorities have not publicly confirmed receiving an official extradition request from Zimbabwe.Meanwhile, Masiiwa remains in South African custody on the criminal charges of identity fraud rather than on extradition grounds.Last month's arrest of former Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi - who fled Zimbabwe during the 2017 coup and was later arrested upon return - has heightened attention on Zimbabwe's ongoing politically sensitive cases abroad. Mzembi faces charges of abuse of office and bail violations and has been fighting for his freedom since his detention.Masiiwa's case continues to draw significant attention as observers watch closely for any developments in the contested extradition proceedings.