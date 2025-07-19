Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Wellington Masiiwa, known by his activist alias Nyokayemabhunu, was back in Randburg Magistrate's Court in South Africa last week facing identity fraud charges as he awaits possible extradition to Zimbabwe.

Masiiwa appeared in court on Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed to August 20 after the state cited missing documentation. He has been held in custody since his arrest on April 13 for allegedly violating South Africa's immigration laws - a charge his supporters believe is a pretext in a politically charged extradition case.

In a video recorded on the same day, a visibly weary Masiiwa addressed concerns over his legal representation. He claimed that a group of unfamiliar lawyers had attempted to intervene in his defense, submitting documents purporting to represent him without his consent. Masiiwa rejected this "shadowy" legal team, describing it as part of a wider scheme aimed at handing him over to South African authorities for extradition to Zimbabwe.

He announced a new official spokesperson, General Sithole, who has been linked to efforts to wrest control of Masiiwa's defense from his original lawyer, Chrispen Machingura. Masiiwa insisted that his statements in the video were made voluntarily and not under duress. The exact circumstances under which the video was recorded, reportedly within a restricted court holding area, remain unclear.

Sources allege Zimbabwean state security agents operating covertly in South Africa played a role in producing the video, intending to assert political control over the sensitive extradition issue.

General Sithole recently stated that "the matter is now sitting on the desk of South Africa's minister of Justice," signaling an impending extradition battle between Harare and Pretoria. However, under South Africa's Extradition Act, the Justice Minister only intervenes after a formal and procedurally valid extradition request is received and a magistrate inquiry is opened. The Minister then decides whether to approve or deny extradition based on legal, humanitarian, or political considerations.

Zimbabwe's government alleges Masiiwa committed fraud in 2014 related to the sale of a residential stand. To date, South African authorities have not publicly confirmed receiving an official extradition request from Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Masiiwa remains in South African custody on the criminal charges of identity fraud rather than on extradition grounds.

Last month's arrest of former Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi - who fled Zimbabwe during the 2017 coup and was later arrested upon return - has heightened attention on Zimbabwe's ongoing politically sensitive cases abroad. Mzembi faces charges of abuse of office and bail violations and has been fighting for his freedom since his detention.

Masiiwa's case continues to draw significant attention as observers watch closely for any developments in the contested extradition proceedings.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

29 mins ago | 7 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

34 mins ago | 9 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

35 mins ago | 7 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

37 mins ago | 7 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

43 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

12 hrs ago | 863 Views

Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Only leadership change can save Zimbabwe's economy

24 hrs ago | 423 Views

Stanbic Bank Beyond Borders: Empowering Zimbabwean Businesses for Regional Integration

19 Jul 2025 at 09:38hrs | 169 Views

Rev. Dongo, so you'll gladly accept cash from the Devil just to avoid looking for money?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 687 Views

Zim opposition needs a reshuffle

19 Jul 2025 at 09:13hrs | 396 Views

New Zealand thrash Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2025 at 09:11hrs | 156 Views

Is this health justice or state overreach?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 747 Views

Plan to rebury war heroes in unmarked graves underway

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 202 Views

Mnangagwa concludes Japan visit

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 141 Views

Man run over by train

19 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 150 Views

BCC approves building plans valued at over US$3m

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 124 Views

JSC plans to reintroduce press desks in courts

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 32 Views

Twist in ex-deputy minister's trial

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 162 Views

Moses Mpofu to stand trial over US$7m fraud allegations

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 129 Views

Over 1,300 Zimbabwean children die of heart diseases each year

19 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 25 Views

Caretakers storm colleague's bedroom, assault her while naked

19 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 434 Views

Security guard bashed for asking village head's whereabouts at funeral

19 Jul 2025 at 08:53hrs | 525 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

18 Jul 2025 at 21:09hrs | 1322 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

18 Jul 2025 at 21:06hrs | 1138 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

18 Jul 2025 at 20:58hrs | 534 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

18 Jul 2025 at 20:57hrs | 367 Views

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 750 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 368 Views

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

18 Jul 2025 at 20:55hrs | 274 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

18 Jul 2025 at 20:54hrs | 171 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

18 Jul 2025 at 20:53hrs | 167 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

18 Jul 2025 at 20:51hrs | 322 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

18 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 190 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

18 Jul 2025 at 17:06hrs | 673 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

18 Jul 2025 at 16:59hrs | 386 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

18 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 453 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

18 Jul 2025 at 14:48hrs | 395 Views

Harare plunged into darkness as Zesa switches off tower lights

18 Jul 2025 at 14:46hrs | 361 Views

ZCDC to sue contractor over failed borehole project

18 Jul 2025 at 14:45hrs | 186 Views