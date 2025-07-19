Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parliament's Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has decided to remove Kuwadzana East legislator Charlton Hwende as chairperson of the influential Public Accounts Committee (PAC), appointing Marondera Central Member of Parliament Caston Matewu as his replacement, sources have revealed.Matewu, who currently chairs the Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Portfolio Committee, will be succeeded by Gweru Urban MP Josiah Makombe, who is presently the Health and Child Care Portfolio Committee chairperson.According to insiders, these changes are expected to be formally announced in Parliament on Tuesday.Hwende is set to take over as chairperson of the Energy and Power Development Portfolio Committee.In related shifts, opposition legislator Thokozani Khupe will vacate the Higher and Tertiary Education Portfolio to replace Makombe as Health and Child Care Committee chairperson. Meanwhile, Mangwe legislator Vincent Sihlabon will move from Energy and Power Development to the Higher and Tertiary Education Portfolio Committee.A source familiar with the reshuffle commented, "Hwende has lost the biggest and most crucial committee, the PAC, due to several reasons. There are concerns about his handling of the committee, leading to the recommendation for Matewu to take over."Efforts to secure comments from Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda were unsuccessful.CCC Senate Chief Whip Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa confirmed the changes but declined to elaborate on the reasons behind them."As CCC chief whip, I can confirm there are changes, but I am not the head of the CSRO, so I cannot comment much," Mlotshwa said.The CSRO is a key parliamentary body responsible for overseeing parliamentary administration, formulating standing orders, and appointing members to committees. It also plays a pivotal role in selecting members of independent commissions, underscoring the significance of these committee leadership changes.