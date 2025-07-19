WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

There was pandemonium at ZANU PF provincial meeting in Bindura on Saturday where party supporters looted presidential gifts.

The gifts were supposed to benefit party leadership from District level but it ended disastrous after rowdy supporters looted bicycles and food hampers.The provincial leadership was left with an egg on the face after the chaos.Police had to be called to stop the chaotic situation.More to follow....