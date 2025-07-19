Latest News Editor's Choice


Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
Pushcarts, once seen as a harmless tool of livelihood for many struggling Zimbabweans, have become a growing source of frustration and danger for Harare residents. The city's central business district (CBD) has been overwhelmed by the reckless activities of pushcart operators, who are now being blamed for contributing to congestion, accidents, and public disorder.

The operators, notorious for their aggressive and lawless conduct, obstruct traffic flow, block sidewalks, and force pedestrians into the path of moving vehicles. Their presence, especially along busy roads like Robert Mugabe Road, has become so pervasive that motorists now routinely find lanes blocked by handcart vendors, particularly in the evenings.

Beyond the obvious traffic disruptions, pushcart operators have been accused of worsening the city's litter problem and engaging in illegal vending activities. Some vendors, it has been reported, even relieve themselves in alleys, further tarnishing the city's already struggling image. Their customers often leave behind a trail of litter, exacerbating Harare's mounting waste management woes.

City workers and residents alike have voiced concern over the reckless behaviour of pushcart operators, many of whom are reportedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol while working. Malvern Chingoka, who works in the CBD, shared a disturbing account: "These guys are not only inconsiderate and reckless; they are also disrespectful and violent. I once saw a pedestrian being hit by a car after being forced off the pavement by a pushcart operator."

Such incidents are not isolated. Pushcart operators, often hired to ferry goods from tuck shops to bus stations, have been linked to a string of minor accidents and injuries. They are commonly found in downtown Harare, at major trading hubs such as Mbare Musika and busy commuter termini like Copacabana, Market Square, and Simon Vengai Muzenda Street rank. Large supermarkets and shopping malls also attract pushcart activity, with operators rushing goods through chaotic traffic.

The danger is compounded by the fact that most pushcarts are poorly maintained and often overloaded, making them difficult to control. Chingoka pointed out that many of these carts are not built to handle the weight they carry, leading to frequent tipping over and injuries.

Psychologists have also weighed in on the issue, noting the psychological toll such urban chaos has on residents. Clinical psychologist Nomore Marecha said persistent congestion caused by pushcarts contributes to mental health challenges, fuelling stress, frustration, and road rage among drivers and pedestrians alike.

Financially, victims of accidents involving pushcarts rarely receive compensation. Enforcement efforts are hampered by allegations of bribery, with municipal police officers reportedly accepting payments of between US$2 and US$10 to release detained operators and vendors. This has emboldened operators, many of whom continue to flout city by-laws with little fear of lasting consequences.

Despite these challenges, the Harare Residents Trust's director, Precious Shumba, defended pushcart operators as individuals trying to earn a living in tough economic circumstances. "Pushcarts are being used by poor residents who are trying to make ends meet through the work of their hands. Some are sending their children to school, putting food on the table for their families and paying rent," Shumba said. He urged the city to focus on orderly integration of the informal sector rather than outright bans, suggesting the introduction of a nominal fee and formal operating zones.

Some pushcart operators share this view, arguing that formalisation would help bring stability to their trade. Zakariya Moyo, who operates in downtown Harare, said: "The council must simply introduce a fee structure and formalise our operations. This pushcart is my only source of income, and I do not see myself abandoning it in the absence of an alternative source of income."

Pushcarts, commonly manufactured in Mbare's Siyaso and Highfield's Gazaland, can cost as much as US$100. The City of Harare occasionally carries out operations to remove illegal handcart operators and confiscate their wares, but the carts themselves are seldom taken. However, Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama said this state of disorder would soon be addressed through renewed operations targeting pushcart operators who refuse to comply with designated trading zones.

"We are going to have an operation whose goal is to restore sanity in the city. Pushcart operators are some of the major targets during the crackdown," Gama said. He lamented that many operators deliberately avoid designated zones despite the council having established areas where they can trade legally for a fee.

Pushcarts fall under the Harare Cycle Licensing By-laws of 2016, which require operators to display a licence token on their carts. However, enforcement has been weak, and many operators work without the required documentation, exposing themselves to fines and potential imprisonment.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed that operators arrested face vending charges, with fines ranging between US$10 and US$30, depending on the type of goods. Confiscated wares and carts, he said, are typically destroyed. Inspector Chakanza urged members of the public to report any instances of bribery involving police officers.

Earlier this year, Bulawayo City Council took a more drastic step by banning pushcarts from its CBD entirely in response to similar complaints about congestion, littering and public health risks. That decision, aligned with a government directive to restore order in city centres, led to fines and impounding measures against violators.

For now, the pushcart issue remains most pronounced in Harare and Bulawayo, with the debate continuing between the need for urban order and the reality of economic survival for thousands of informal workers.

Source - Sunday Mail
