Exam class teachers barred from transfers

Teachers assigned to examination classes have been barred from seeking transfers as part of measures by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to ensure learning continuity and safeguard pupils' academic performance. This was revealed by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, in response to growing concerns over the disruption caused by teacher movements, especially in rural schools.The decision comes amid a surge in transfer requests from teachers, with many seeking to relocate from rural to urban areas. Minister Moyo said while the Ministry acknowledges the rights of teachers, it is prioritising the stability of examination classes, which include Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level learners.Responding to a question in the National Assembly from Chimanimani West legislator Wilson Maposa, who sought clarification on the protection of teachers handling exam classes, Minister Moyo said the Ministry had been overwhelmed by requests to transfer, particularly to urban centres like Harare and Bulawayo. He warned that such transfers often occur to the detriment of pupils."Indeed, the ministry has been inundated by requests from teachers who wish to transfer to some districts, with Harare, Bulawayo and other urban centres being the preferred destinations. At times, the transfers are effected at the detriment of the pupils, especially examination classes such as Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level," said Minister Moyo.He stressed that examination classes are critical transition points in learners' academic journeys and require teaching continuity for pupils to succeed in both academics and career development. "To us, as a ministry, Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level are exit points where we expect our pupils to acquire a certain degree of knowledge which is necessary for further development or career progression. For this reason, the ministry has, for long, given due attention to national examinations," he said.To mitigate the negative impact of teacher transfers during the academic year, the Ministry has introduced stricter control measures. Minister Moyo said provinces and districts have been instructed to exercise greater caution when handling transfer requests, particularly for teachers handling examination classes."We have, as a matter of fact, advised our provinces and districts to exercise due diligence in handling transfers, especially for examination classes because in the event of a transfer, it takes a long time for schools to get replacements and ultimately, our pupils go for long without teachers," he said. "As such, the ministry has come up with a policy to put on hold the transfer of teachers who will be taking examination classes. Such transfers are usually processed in the third term in preparation for the first term of the following year."However, Minister Moyo clarified that exceptions will be made for teachers seeking transfers on medical grounds, particularly those battling chronic illnesses. "Such teachers may be considered after providing proof, usually from a medical expert, that there is a need for them to move to a place where they can receive attention from a doctor. Any other reason for transfer request is never entertained for teachers taking examination classes," he said.In addition, to promote stability in rural and disadvantaged districts, the Ministry has adopted a bonding policy for newly recruited teachers. Under this policy, newly hired teachers are bonded for varying periods depending on the district, with some disadvantaged areas requiring up to five years of service before transfer applications can be considered."In order to safeguard the interest of learners, the ministry has put in place a bonding mechanism for teachers who are joining the ministry for the first time. The bonding period varies from district to district, with some disadvantaged districts bonding teachers for a period of five years before they start processing their transfers," Minister Moyo explained.The policy is intended to promote stability in rural and remote schools, where recruitment and replacement of qualified teachers often takes longer, ensuring that learners are not left without educators during critical phases of their education.