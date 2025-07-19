Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Teachers assigned to examination classes have been barred from seeking transfers as part of measures by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to ensure learning continuity and safeguard pupils' academic performance. This was revealed by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, in response to growing concerns over the disruption caused by teacher movements, especially in rural schools.

The decision comes amid a surge in transfer requests from teachers, with many seeking to relocate from rural to urban areas. Minister Moyo said while the Ministry acknowledges the rights of teachers, it is prioritising the stability of examination classes, which include Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level learners.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly from Chimanimani West legislator Wilson Maposa, who sought clarification on the protection of teachers handling exam classes, Minister Moyo said the Ministry had been overwhelmed by requests to transfer, particularly to urban centres like Harare and Bulawayo. He warned that such transfers often occur to the detriment of pupils.

"Indeed, the ministry has been inundated by requests from teachers who wish to transfer to some districts, with Harare, Bulawayo and other urban centres being the preferred destinations. At times, the transfers are effected at the detriment of the pupils, especially examination classes such as Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level," said Minister Moyo.

He stressed that examination classes are critical transition points in learners' academic journeys and require teaching continuity for pupils to succeed in both academics and career development. "To us, as a ministry, Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level are exit points where we expect our pupils to acquire a certain degree of knowledge which is necessary for further development or career progression. For this reason, the ministry has, for long, given due attention to national examinations," he said.

To mitigate the negative impact of teacher transfers during the academic year, the Ministry has introduced stricter control measures. Minister Moyo said provinces and districts have been instructed to exercise greater caution when handling transfer requests, particularly for teachers handling examination classes.

"We have, as a matter of fact, advised our provinces and districts to exercise due diligence in handling transfers, especially for examination classes because in the event of a transfer, it takes a long time for schools to get replacements and ultimately, our pupils go for long without teachers," he said. "As such, the ministry has come up with a policy to put on hold the transfer of teachers who will be taking examination classes. Such transfers are usually processed in the third term in preparation for the first term of the following year."

However, Minister Moyo clarified that exceptions will be made for teachers seeking transfers on medical grounds, particularly those battling chronic illnesses. "Such teachers may be considered after providing proof, usually from a medical expert, that there is a need for them to move to a place where they can receive attention from a doctor. Any other reason for transfer request is never entertained for teachers taking examination classes," he said.

In addition, to promote stability in rural and disadvantaged districts, the Ministry has adopted a bonding policy for newly recruited teachers. Under this policy, newly hired teachers are bonded for varying periods depending on the district, with some disadvantaged areas requiring up to five years of service before transfer applications can be considered.

"In order to safeguard the interest of learners, the ministry has put in place a bonding mechanism for teachers who are joining the ministry for the first time. The bonding period varies from district to district, with some disadvantaged districts bonding teachers for a period of five years before they start processing their transfers," Minister Moyo explained.

The policy is intended to promote stability in rural and remote schools, where recruitment and replacement of qualified teachers often takes longer, ensuring that learners are not left without educators during critical phases of their education.

Source - Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

27 mins ago | 17 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

28 mins ago | 7 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

29 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

30 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

34 mins ago | 9 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

35 mins ago | 7 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

36 mins ago | 7 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

39 mins ago | 32 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

42 mins ago | 30 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

43 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

47 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

12 hrs ago | 863 Views

Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Only leadership change can save Zimbabwe's economy

24 hrs ago | 423 Views

Stanbic Bank Beyond Borders: Empowering Zimbabwean Businesses for Regional Integration

19 Jul 2025 at 09:38hrs | 169 Views

Rev. Dongo, so you'll gladly accept cash from the Devil just to avoid looking for money?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 686 Views

Zim opposition needs a reshuffle

19 Jul 2025 at 09:13hrs | 396 Views

New Zealand thrash Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2025 at 09:11hrs | 156 Views

Is this health justice or state overreach?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 747 Views

Plan to rebury war heroes in unmarked graves underway

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 202 Views

Mnangagwa concludes Japan visit

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 141 Views

Man run over by train

19 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 150 Views

BCC approves building plans valued at over US$3m

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 124 Views

JSC plans to reintroduce press desks in courts

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 32 Views

Twist in ex-deputy minister's trial

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 162 Views

Moses Mpofu to stand trial over US$7m fraud allegations

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 129 Views

Over 1,300 Zimbabwean children die of heart diseases each year

19 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 25 Views

Caretakers storm colleague's bedroom, assault her while naked

19 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 434 Views

Security guard bashed for asking village head's whereabouts at funeral

19 Jul 2025 at 08:53hrs | 525 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

18 Jul 2025 at 21:09hrs | 1322 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

18 Jul 2025 at 21:06hrs | 1138 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

18 Jul 2025 at 20:58hrs | 534 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

18 Jul 2025 at 20:57hrs | 367 Views

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 750 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 368 Views

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

18 Jul 2025 at 20:55hrs | 274 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

18 Jul 2025 at 20:54hrs | 171 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

18 Jul 2025 at 20:53hrs | 167 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

18 Jul 2025 at 20:51hrs | 322 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

18 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 190 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

18 Jul 2025 at 17:06hrs | 673 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

18 Jul 2025 at 16:59hrs | 386 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

18 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 453 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

18 Jul 2025 at 14:48hrs | 395 Views

Harare plunged into darkness as Zesa switches off tower lights

18 Jul 2025 at 14:46hrs | 361 Views

ZCDC to sue contractor over failed borehole project

18 Jul 2025 at 14:45hrs | 186 Views